COVID-19 UPDATE – July 29, 2020

As of July 29, Alberta Health has confirmed 213 new cases in Alberta in the last 48 hours. 80 on July 28, and 133 July 29

There are 23 new cases in the North Zone over the last 48 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

The North Zone recovery percentage holds at 78%.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 46 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 133 cases and 57 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds at a total of 51 cases drops to 9 active cases.

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 32 cases and drops to 7 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) hold with a total of 21 cases and drops to 7 active cases.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) hold with a total of 24 cases and drops to 6 active cases.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) holds with a total of 6 cases and drops to 4 active.

The town of Hinton reports new cases for a total of 7 and 4 active.

The city of Fort McMurray gains new active cases for a total of 60 and 4 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) reports 2 new cases and both are active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) gains a new case for a total of 5 cases and 2 of them active.

Birch Hills County (Eaglesham, Peoria, Tangent, Wanham, Watino, Belloy, Codesa, Heart Valley) holds at 3 cases and 2 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) holds with a total of 8 cases with 2 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) holds with a total of 7 and 1 active.

MD of Smoky River(Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 73 and 1 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) holds with a total of 4 and 1 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) holds at a total of 1 case and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) holds with 10 total cases and 1 active case.

Lac La Biche holds at a total of 1 case and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 20 municipalities.

There are 10,603 cases in Alberta, and 190 deaths in Alberta (114 in Calgary Zone(a death was removed from the numbers on July 28), 42 in Edmonton zone, 17 in North Zone, 16 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 10,603 cases, 87 are in the hospital and 17 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 8,983 cases have recovered, which holds at 78% of the cases in Alberta.

There are still 1,430 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:713, Edmonton:278, Central:175, South:142, North:114, Unknown:8.

There has been 5 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours. 1 was removed from the numbers in the Calgary Zone and 5 are in the Edmonton Zone.

Canada has 115,470 confirmed cases. There have been 8,917 deaths recorded.

There have been 100,465 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 94% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 4,339,997 confirmed cases. There are 148,866 deaths recorded and 1,389,425 recovered cases, which holds at 33%.

There are 16,849,365 cases worldwide. There are 662,648 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 9,871,808 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 61%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(2,483,191), India (1,531,669), Russia(827,509), and South Africa (471,123). No other country has reached the 450,000 mark. Canada drops to 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(88,539), followed by the United Kingdom (46,046), Mexico (44,876) and Italy (35,129). No other country has reached the 35,000 mark. Canada drops to 16th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (1,900,762), US (1,389,425), India (988,029), Russia (619,204) and Chile(324,557). All other countries are below 320,000 recovered cases.

