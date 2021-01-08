COVID-19 UPDATE – January 7, 2021

As of January 7, Alberta Health confirmed 968 new cases in Alberta since January 6.

There are 133 new cases in the North Zone since January 6.

There has been 0 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

6,377 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 82% of the cases.

Plans for K-12 students to attend in-person schooling on January 11 will continue. However, the province-wide mandatory health restrictions put forth in December will continue until at least January 21.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

George McDougall – Smoky Lake Healthcare Centre

High Prairie Health Complex

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Grande Prairie

Seton – Jasper Healthcare Centre

St. Therese – St. Paul Healthcare Centre

William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre

Long term care facilities

Extendicare Mayerthorpe

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Mackenzie Place Continuing Care Centre, Grande Prairie

Westlock Continuing Care Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Heimstaed Lodge, La Crete

Jasper Alpine Summit Seniors Lodge

Prairie Lake Supportive Living, Grande Prairie

Sunnyside Manor, St. Paul

Other facilities and settings

Anzac Lodge

Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake

Chevron worksite, Fox Creek

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Core Childcare Society, Edson

Dr. Margaret Savage Crisis Centre, Cold Lake

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

McCullough Centre, Gunn

Peace River Correctional Facility

Rotary House, Grande Prairie

St. Paul Abilities Network

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

The School Status Map has not been updated since December 23, 2020 due to the winter holidays. School will resume on January 11, 2021 and so will the status map.

122 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 16 outbreaks reported in the North Zone including 6 schools on the WATCH list.

December 23, 2020

For definitions of terminology please click here.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 382 case(s).

All Zones are now on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 1,476 cases and 266 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 286 cases and 130 active.

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 861 cases and drops down to 128 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 433 cases and 95 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 321 cases and 82 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 285 cases and 71 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 252 cases and 70 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 185 cases and 69 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 160 cases and 65 active.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 287 cases and 52 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 457 cases and 49 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 177 cases and 42 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) holds with a total of 158 cases and down to 35 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 257 cases and 33 active cases.

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 101 cases and 33 active.

La La Biche moves up to a total of 209 cases and 29 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) holds with a total of 125 cases and 27 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 151 cases and 23 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 496 cases and 19 active cases.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 275 cases and down to 16 active.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 181 cases and down to 9 active cases.

The town of Hinton moves up to a total of 97 cases and down to 9 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 124 cases and holds at 7 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) moves up to a total of 94 cases and 6 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 50 cases and 5 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) moves up to a total of 13 cases and 4 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) moves up to a total of 40 cases and 3 active.

Improvement District No. 24 (Wood Buffalo) (located in the northeastern corner of Alberta along the NWT border and includes Wood Buffalo National Park) moves up to a total of 7 cases and down to 2 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) moves up to a total of 59 cases and down to 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 9 municipalities.

There are 108,469 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,217 deaths in Alberta (646 in Edmonton zone, 384 in Calgary Zone, 73 in North Zone, 63 in the South Zone, 50 in the Central Zone, 1 unknown). Of the 108,469 cases, 871 are in the hospital including 139 in ICU (Intensive Care). 93,954 cases have recovered, which moves up to 88% of the cases in Alberta. The Alberta Positivity Rate is 6.4%.

There are 13,298 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:5,465, Calgary:4,739, North:1,384, Central:1,381, South:252, Unknown:77.

There have been 24 new deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 24 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 9 in the Edmonton Zone, and 13 in the Calgary Zone.

Canada has 633,402 confirmed cases. There have been 16,547 deaths recorded. Alberta has the third highest amount of active cases (13,298) behind Quebec (second with 24,607) and Ontario (first with 26,064).

There have been 536,525 recovered cases in Canada and moves up to 87% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 22,096,178 confirmed cases. There are 373,614 deaths recorded and 13,117,625 recovered cases, which moves down to 60%.

There are 87,792,629 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,893,420 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 62,127,561 cases recovered globally, which moves down to 72%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (10,395,278), Brazil (7,873,830), Russia (3,297,833) and moving into fifth place is the UK (2,897,904). No other country has reached the 2,850,000 mark. Canada moves up to 24th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (198,974), India (150,336), Mexico (129,987), and moving into fifth place is the UK (78,632). No other country has reached the 78,500 mark. Canada moves up to 22nd.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (10,016,859), Brazil (7,074,906), Russia (2,681,373), Turkey (2,172,251). All other countries are below 2,100,000 recovered cases.

Enhanced measures at a glance

New public health measures were introduced on December 8 and have been in effect from Dec. 8 or as of midnight on December 12. These measures will continue to be in effect until January 21, 2021

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. Mini-updates may occur between full updates and may only contain North Zone numbers and/or breaking news.

