COVID-19 UPDATE – January 19, 2021

As of January 19, Alberta Health confirmed 456 new cases in Alberta since January 18.

There are 66 new cases in the North Zone since January 18.

There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

7,714 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 84% of the cases.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

George McDougall – Smoky Lake Healthcare Centre

High Prairie Health Complex

Mayerthorpe Healthcare Centre

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Grande Prairie

St. Therese – St. Paul Healthcare Centre

William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre

Long term care facilities

Extendicare Mayerthorpe

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Westlock Continuing Care Centre

William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre, Auxiliary

Supportive living/home living sites

Bar-V-Nook Manor, Smoky Lake

Prairie Lake Supportive Living, Grande Prairie

Sunnyside Manor, St. Paul

Other facilities and settings

Anzac Lodge

Cenovus Christina Lake, Conklin

Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake

Chevron worksite, Fox Creek

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Dr. Margaret Savage Crisis Centre, Cold Lake

Edson Continuing Care Centre

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

Lakeland Out of the Elements Shelter, Lac La Biche

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

McCullough Centre, Gunn

Rotary House, Grande Prairie

Peace River Correctional Centre

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021.

Open

No school status to report.

The school continues near normal operations with public health measures in place.

Alert (1 to 4 cases)

Parents are notified by their child’s school when a single confirmed case and when multiple confirmed cases are identified within the school.

Schools with 2 or more cases are reported on the map.

When 2 or more confirmed cases are identified within the school, public health officials initiate an investigation to monitor risk level and work with the school.

After the first 2 cases within 14 days are identified, additional cases in the school will be included in the investigation as long as there is less than 28 days between subsequent cases.

The alert investigation is considered over when there have been no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.

Outbreak (5 to 9 cases) and (10+ cases)

An outbreak is reported when 5 or more cases are confirmed in an investigation, where the disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.

Outbreaks are reported on the map as 5 to 9 cases or 10+ cases.

Risk monitoring continues. Additional public health measures may be required. The school may move to scenario 2 (partial in-person classes) or scenario 3 (at-home learning).

The outbreak investigation is considered over when there have been no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.

Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

AHS reported 147 schools on Alert and 2 school with an Outbreak (6% of the schools in Alberta). There is a total of 212 cases. There are 97 regions/cities/towns on the list within Alberta with no school status to report.

Open (no status to report) / Alert (2 to 4 cases) / Outbreak (5 to 9 cases and 10+ cases)

There are 3 ALERTS in the North Zone.

There are 0 OUTBREAKS reported in the North Zone.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 328 case(s).

All Zones are now on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 1,033 cases and 180 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 1,614 cases and down to 169 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 414 cases and down to 134 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 561 cases and 112 active.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 384 cases and down to 95 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 271 cases and 87 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 361 cases and down to 84 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 532 cases and 78 active.

La La Biche moves up to a total of 277 cases and 72 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 390 cases and down to 71 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 331 cases and down to 69 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 257 cases and down to 67 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 307 cases and 46 active cases.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 206 cases and down to 41 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 305 cases and 37 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 157 cases and down to 31 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 518 cases and down to 26 active cases.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 178 cases and down to 22 active.

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 119 cases and down to 21 active.

The town of Hinton moves up to a total of 111 cases and 14 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 160 cases and down to 13 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) moves up to a total of 99 cases and 6 active.

The municipality of Jasper holds with a total of 183 cases and down to 5 active cases.

Woodlands County (Surrounding but not including Whitecourt, Fort Assiniboine, Anselmo) has moved up to 6 cases and 4 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) removes a case for a total of 51 cases and down to 3 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 125 cases and down to 2 active.

Improvement District No. 24 (Wood Buffalo) (located in the northeastern corner of Alberta along the NWT border and includes Wood Buffalo National Park) holds with a total of 9 cases and 2 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 71 and 1 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds with a total of 105 and 1 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with a total of 14 cases and down to 1 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) holds with a total of 42 cases and down to 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 7 municipalities.

There are 117,767 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,463 deaths in Alberta (762 in Edmonton zone, 470 in Calgary Zone, 90 in North Zone, 75 in the Central Zone, 66 in the South Zone). Of the 117,767 cases, 740 are in the hospital including 119 in ICU (Intensive Care). 105,208 cases have recovered, which moves up to 94% of the cases in Alberta. The Alberta Positivity Rate is 5.6%.

There are 11,096 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:4,249, Edmonton:3,875, North:1,499, Central:1,050, South:407, Unknown:16.

There have been 16 new deaths recorded for Alberta since Jan 18. Of the 16 deaths: 2 in the North Zone, 2 in the Edmonton Zone, 5 in the Central Zone, and 7 in the Calgary Zone.

Canada has 718,488 confirmed cases. There have been 18,231 deaths recorded. Alberta has the third highest amount of active cases behind Quebec (second) and Ontario (first).

There have been 628,290 recovered cases in Canada and moves up to 90% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 24,788,818 confirmed cases. There are 411,160 deaths recorded and 14,760,737 recovered cases, which moves up to 61%.

There are 95,963,947 cases worldwide. There are a total of 2,053,384 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 67,615,592 cases recovered globally, which moves holds at 72%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (10,581,823), Brazil (8,511,770), Russia (3,574,330) and the UK (3,476,786). No other country has reached the 3,475,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (211,491), India (152,556), Mexico (141,248), and the UK (91,643). No other country has reached the 90,500 mark. Canada holds at 21st.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (10,228,753), Brazil (7,569,652), Russia (2,970,450), Turkey (2,277,987). All other countries are below 2,275,000 recovered cases. Canada holds at 19th.

Enhanced measures at a glance

New public health measures were introduced on December 8 and have been in effect from Dec. 8 or as of midnight on December 12. These measures will continue to be in effect until January 21, 2021

January 19, 2021 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.