COVID-19 UPDATE – January 13, 2021

As of January 13, Alberta Health confirmed 875 new cases in Alberta since January 12.

There are 125 new cases in the North Zone since January 12.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

6,927 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 81% of the cases.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

George McDougall – Smoky Lake Healthcare Centre

High Prairie Health Complex

Mayerthorpe Healthcare Centre

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Grande Prairie

Sacred Heart Community Health Centre, McLennan

St. Therese – St. Paul Healthcare Centre

William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre

Long term care facilities

Extendicare Mayerthorpe

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Mackenzie Place Continuing Care Centre, Grande Prairie

Westlock Continuing Care Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Heimstaed Lodge, La Crete

Jasper Alpine Summit Seniors Lodge

Prairie Lake Supportive Living, Grande Prairie

St. Lawrence Centre, Grande Prairie

Sunnyside Manor, St. Paul

Other facilities and settings

Anzac Lodge

Cenovus Christina Lake, Conklin

Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake

Chevron worksite, Fox Creek

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Dr. Margaret Savage Crisis Centre, Cold Lake

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

McCullough Centre, Gunn

Rotary House, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

AHS reported 4 schools on Alert and 1 school with an Outbreak. There is a total of 6 cases. An outbreak is when there are 2-4 infectious cases in the school. There are 110 regions on the list within Alberta with no school status to report.

0 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 0 outbreaks reported in the North Zone.

For definitions of terminology

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 312 case(s).

All Zones are now on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 1,559 cases and down to 223 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 947 cases and 165 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 367 cases and 163 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 503 cases and 127 active.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 348 cases and 98 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 296 cases and 85 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 228 cases and 84 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 327 cases and down to 84 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) holds at 351 cases and down to 73 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 217 cases and down to 71 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 497 cases and down to 69 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 191 cases and down to 66 active.

La La Biche moves up to a total of 236 cases and 49 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 285 cases and 48 active cases.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 145 cases and down to 37 active.

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 110 cases and down to 35 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 168 cases and down to 32 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) holds with a total of 505 cases and 28 active cases.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 155 cases and down to 19 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 279 cases and down to 13 active.

The town of Hinton moves up to a total of 103 cases and 10 active.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 183 cases and 7 active cases.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with a total of 14 cases and 5 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) removes a case for a total of 52 cases and 5 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) moves up to a total of 42 cases and down to 4 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 124 cases and 4 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 94 cases and down to 2 active.

Improvement District No. 24 (Wood Buffalo) (located in the northeastern corner of Alberta along the NWT border and includes Wood Buffalo National Park) holds with a total of 9 cases and down to 2 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds with a total of 105 and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) holds with a total of 55 cases and 1 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) removes a case for a total of 70 and 0 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 7 municipalities.

There are 113,618 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,368 deaths in Alberta (723 in Edmonton zone, 436 in Calgary Zone, 80 in North Zone, 65 in the South Zone, 64 in the Central Zone). Of the 113,618 cases, 820 are in the hospital including 137 in ICU (Intensive Care). 99,412 cases have recovered, which moves up to 89% of the cases in Alberta. The Alberta Positivity Rate is 5.3%.

There are 12,838 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:4,828, Calgary:4,752, North:1,612, Central:1,275, South:338, Unknown:33.

There have been 23 new deaths recorded for Alberta since Jan 12. Of the 23 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 2 in the Central Zone, 9 in the Edmonton Zone, and 11 in the Calgary Zone.

Canada has 681,328 confirmed cases. There have been 17,383 deaths recorded. Alberta has the third highest amount of active cases (12,838) behind Quebec (second with 23,714) and Ontario (first with 29,636).

There have been 584,652 recovered cases in Canada and moves up to 88% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 23,590,353 confirmed cases. There are 393,494 deaths recorded and 13,947,736 recovered cases, which holds at 60%.

There are 92,162,781 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,974,091 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 64,866,882 cases recovered globally, which moves holds at 72%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (10,495,147), Brazil (8,195,637), Russia (3,494,934) and the UK (3,220,939). No other country has reached the 3,200,000 mark. Canada moves up to 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (204,690), India (151,529), Mexico (135,682), and the UK (84,909). No other country has reached the 84,500 mark. Canada moves up to 21st..

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (10,129,111), Brazil (7,347,080), Russia (2,824,240), Turkey (2,227,927). All other countries are below 2,200,000 recovered cases. Canada has entered the top twenty.

Enhanced measures at a glance

New public health measures were introduced on December 8 and have been in effect from Dec. 8 or as of midnight on December 12. These measures will continue to be in effect until January 21, 2021

January 13, 2021 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.