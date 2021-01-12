COVID-19 UPDATE – January 11, 2021

As of January 11, Alberta Health confirmed 639 new cases in Alberta since January 10.

There are 351 new cases in the North Zone since January 8.

There has been 4 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 96 hours.

6,642 cases have recovered in the North Zone which drops to 80% of the cases.

The vaccine roll out is continuing with the round of first doses finishing up in the North Zone today.

New groups are being allowed to receive vaccination once they become available.

——————————————————————————————————————

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

George McDougall – Smoky Lake Healthcare Centre

High Prairie Health Complex

Mayerthorpe Healthcare Centre

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Grande Prairie

Sacred Heart Community Health Centre, McLennan

St. Therese – St. Paul Healthcare Centre

William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre

Long term care facilities

Extendicare Mayerthorpe

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Mackenzie Place Continuing Care Centre, Grande Prairie

Westlock Continuing Care Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Heimstaed Lodge, La Crete

Jasper Alpine Summit Seniors Lodge

Prairie Lake Supportive Living, Grande Prairie

St. Lawrence Centre, Grande Prairie

Sunnyside Manor, St. Paul

Other facilities and settings

Anzac Lodge

Cenovus Christina Lake, Conklin

Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake

Chevron worksite, Fox Creek

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Core Childcare Society, Edson

Dr. Margaret Savage Crisis Centre, Cold Lake

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

McCullough Centre, Gunn

Peace River Correctional Facility

Rotary House, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

TC Energy, Cold Lake

—————————————————————————————————————-

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

The School Status Map has not been updated since December 23, 2020 due to the winter holidays. School resumed on January 11, 2021 and the status map will be updated by next week.

For definitions of terminology please click here.

——————————————————————————————————————

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 351 case(s).

alberta.ca

All Zones are now on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 1,532 cases and down to 241 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 920 cases and 159 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 336 cases and 145 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 484 cases and 129 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 285 cases and 99 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 351 cases and 98 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 315 cases and 88 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 212 cases and 85 active.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 325 cases and 83 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 182 cases and 78 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 215 cases and 76 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 483 cases and 70 active.

La La Biche moves up to a total of 225 cases and 42 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 274 cases and 41 active cases.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 140 cases and 38 active.

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 108 cases and 38 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 168 cases and 37 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 505 cases and 28 active cases.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 154 cases and 25 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 277 cases and holds at 16 active.

The town of Hinton moves up to a total of 99 cases and holds at 9 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 53 cases and 8 active.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 182 cases and down to 6 active cases.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) moves up to a total of 14 cases and 5 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) moves up to a total of 42 cases and 5 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 94 cases and down to 4 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 124 cases and drops to 4 active.

Improvement District No. 24 (Wood Buffalo) (located in the northeastern corner of Alberta along the NWT border and includes Wood Buffalo National Park) moves up to a total of 9 cases and 4 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) gains a new case for a total of 71 and 1 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) gains a new case for a total of 105 and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) removes 4 cases for a total of 55 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 7 municipalities.

There are 112,091 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,307 deaths in Alberta (691 in Edmonton zone, 418 in Calgary Zone, 77 in North Zone, 65 in the South Zone, 56 in the Central Zone). Of the 112,091 cases, 811 are in the hospital including 130 in ICU (Intensive Care). 96,867 cases have recovered, which drops to 87% of the cases in Alberta. The Alberta Positivity Rate is 6.1%.

There are 13,917 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:5,441, Calgary:4,958, North:1,668, Central:1,472, South:307, Unknown:71.

There have been 66 new deaths recorded for Alberta since Jan 8. Of the 66 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 4 in the North Zone, 4 in the Central Zone, 25 in the Calgary Zone, and 33 in the Edmonton Zone.

—————————————————————————————————————–

Canada has 668,181 confirmed cases. There have been 17,086 deaths recorded. Alberta has the third highest amount of active cases (13,917) behind Quebec (second 24,015) and Ontario (first 30,632).

There have been 568,573 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 87% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 23,124,864 confirmed cases. There are 385,122 deaths recorded and 13,676,144 recovered cases, which holds at 60%.

There are 90,806,606 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,942,713 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 63,891,551 cases recovered globally, which moves holds at 72%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (10,466,595), Brazil (8,131,612), Russia (3,389,733) and the UK (3,127,636). No other country has reached the 3,150,000 mark. Indonesia moves Czechia out of the top twenty. Canada drops down to 23rd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (203,580), India (151,160), Mexico (133,706), and the UK (82,096). No other country has reached the 82,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (10,092,909), Brazil (7,272,713), Russia (2,771,793), Turkey (2,208,451). All other countries are below 2,200,000 recovered cases. Canada has entered the top twenty.

Enhanced measures at a glance

New public health measures were introduced on December 8 and have been in effect from Dec. 8 or as of midnight on December 12. These measures will continue to be in effect until January 21, 2021

January 11, 2021 update by Premier Jason Kenney joined by Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro, and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health (via call in).