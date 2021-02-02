COVID-19 UPDATE – February 1, 2021

As of February 1, Alberta Health confirmed 355 new cases in Alberta since January 31 (1,199 total since January 29).

There are 180 new cases in the North Zone since January 29.

There has been 5 deaths recorded in the North Zone since January 29.

9,181 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 91% of the cases.

Variant cases

Alberta is monitoring for variant strains of COVID-19 that have a higher infection rate. Case numbers will be updated weekly.

As of January 29, Alberta has detected:

31 cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7)

6 cases of the variant first identified in South Africa (B.1.351)

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

Mayerthorpe Healthcare Centre

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Grande Prairie

St. Therese – St. Paul Healthcare Centre

William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre

Long term care facilities

Extendicare Bonnyville

Extendicare Mayerthorpe

Grande Prairie Care Centre

William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre, Auxiliary

Supportive living/home living sites

Bar-V-Nook Manor, Smoky Lake

Keekenow Senior Facility, Wabasca

Prairie Lake Supportive Living, Grande Prairie

Stone Brook Lodge, Grimshaw

Sunnyside Manor, St. Paul

Other facilities and settings

Anzac Lodge

Cenovus Christina Lake, Conklin

Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Dr. Margaret Savage Crisis Centre, Cold Lake

Ed’s Auto Salvage, Westlock

Edson Continuing Care Centre

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

Lakeland Out of the Elements Shelter, Lac La Biche

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

McCullough Centre, Gunn

Ovintiv Canada Pipestone, Wembley

Peace River Correctional Centre

Sugarplum Tree Daycare, Peace River

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Tolko Industries, High Level

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021.

Open

No school status to report.

The school continues near normal operations with public health measures in place.

Alert (1 to 4 cases)

Parents are notified by their child’s school when a single confirmed case and when multiple confirmed cases are identified within the school.

Schools with 2 or more cases are reported on the map.

When 2 or more confirmed cases are identified within the school, public health officials initiate an investigation to monitor risk level and work with the school.

After the first 2 cases within 14 days are identified, additional cases in the school will be included in the investigation as long as there is less than 28 days between subsequent cases.

The alert investigation is considered over when there have been no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.

Outbreak (5 to 9 cases) and (10+ cases)

An outbreak is reported when 5 or more cases are confirmed in an investigation, where the disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.

Outbreaks are reported on the map as 5 to 9 cases or 10+ cases.

Risk monitoring continues. Additional public health measures may be required. The school may move to scenario 2 (partial in-person classes) or scenario 3 (at-home learning).

The outbreak investigation is considered over when there have been no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.

Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

AHS reported 298 schools with active alerts and outbreaks (12% of the schools in Alberta). There is a total of 701 active cases.

There are 73 regions/cities/towns on the list within Alberta with no school status to report.

Open (no status to report) / Alert (2 to 4 cases) / Outbreak (5 to 9 cases and 10+ cases)

There are 17 ALERTS in the North Zone.

There is 1 OUTBREAK reported in the North Zone.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 344 case(s).

All Zones are now on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 1,193 cases and down to 151 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 352 cases and 98 active.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 1,689 cases and down to 82 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 425 cases and down to 67 active.

La La Biche moves up to a total of 328 cases and down to 55 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 357 cases and down to 48 active cases.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 560 cases and 43 active cases.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 425 cases and down to 43 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 427 cases and down to 42 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 616 cases and down to 38 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 364 cases and down to 36 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 195 cases 34 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 443 cases and down to 32 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 293 cases and down to 27 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 562 cases and down to 24 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 196 cases and 21active.

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 138 cases and down to 18 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) holds with a total of 314 cases and down to 15 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) moves up to a total of 109 cases and down to 9 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 170 cases and down to 9 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 132 cases and 9 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 216 cases and down to 8 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 57 cases and 6 active.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 185 cases and down to 3 active cases.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) moves up to a total of 38 cases and 3 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 72 and 2 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) moves up to a total of 44 and 2 active.

The town of Hinton holds with a total of 111 cases and down to 2 active.

Lac La Biche County (Surrounding the hamlet of Lac La Biche but not including it, Beaver Lake,Hylo,Plamondon, Venice, Avenir, Barnegat, Behan, Bone Town (designated place), Brièreville, Craigend, Deer Ridge Park Subdivision, Elinor Lake Subdivision, Fork Lake, Helina, Imperial Mills, Lac La Biche Mission, Lakeview Estates, Margie, Mile West Trailer Park, Noral, Normandeau, Owl River, Pelican Portage, Philomena, Pine Lane Trailer Court, Pitlochrie, Rich Lake, Rossian or Russian Colony (designated place), Snug Cove, Sunset Bay, Tweedie) moves up to a total of 5 cases and 2 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds with a total of 106 and 1 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with a total of 15 cases and 1 active.

Woodlands County (Surrounding but not including Whitecourt, Fort Assiniboine, Anselmo)moves up to a total of 7 cases and down to 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 6 municipalities.

There are 124,563 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,649 deaths in Alberta (862 in Edmonton zone, 515 in Calgary Zone, 114 in North Zone, 87 in the Central Zone, 71 in the South Zone). Of the 124,563 cases, 556 are in the hospital including 102 in ICU (Intensive Care). 115,527 cases have recovered, which moves up to 94% of the cases in Alberta. The Alberta Positivity Rate is 4.9%. There is a downward trend of cases and hospitalizations.

There are 7,387 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:2,950, Edmonton:2,439, North:934, Central:709, South:330, Unknown:25.

There have been 29 new deaths recorded for Alberta since Jan 29. Of the 29 deaths: 5 in the North Zone, 10 in the Calgary Zone, and 14 in the Edmonton Zone.

Canada has 783,589 confirmed cases. There have been 20,136 deaths recorded. Alberta has the third highest amount of active cases behind Quebec (second) and Ontario (first).

There have been 711,708 recovered cases in Canada and moves up to 93% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 26,896,160 confirmed cases. There are 453,994 deaths recorded and 16,584,241 recovered cases, which moves up to 63%.

There are 103,333,479 cases worldwide. There are a total of 2,235,401 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 73,842,674 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 73%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (10,757,610), Brazil (9,204,731), moving up to 4th is the UK (3,846,851) and moving down to 5th is Russia (3,825,739). No other country has reached the 3,800,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (224,504), moving up into 3rd is Mexico (158,536), and moving down into 4th is India (154,392), and the UK (106,774). No other country has reached the 100,500 mark. Canada holds at 21st.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (10,434,983), Brazil (8,201,653), Russia (3,282,631), Turkey (2,370,431). All other countries are below 2,300,000 recovered cases. Canada holds at 18th.

Enhanced measures at a glance

New public health measures were introduced on December 8 and have been in effect from Dec. 8 or as of midnight on December 12. January 18 saw some restrictions lift on personal wellness.

It was announced last week that restrictions will be relaxed beginning February 8 and following a 3 week period, if numbers look good, there may be a further lifting of restrictions.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. Mini-updates may occur between full updates and may only contain North Zone numbers and/or breaking news.

Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website.

Febryary 1, 2021 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.