COVID-19 UPDATE – December 23, 2020

As of December 23, Alberta Health confirmed 1,301 new cases in Alberta since Dec. 22.

There are 85 new cases in the North Zone since Dec 22.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

5,089 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 82% of the cases.

The Moderna Vaccine has been approved in Canada by Health Canada. 25,350 dose of the Pfizer vaccine has arrived in Alberta with 975 doses each being shipped to Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray, Edson, and St. Paul in the North Zone along with 6 other rural centers, 1,950 doses to Red Deer, and 6,825 doses each to Calgary and Edmonton.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

George McDougall – Smoky Lake Healthcare Centre

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Grande Prairie

Seton – Jasper Healthcare Centre

William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre

Long term care facilities

Extendicare Mayerthorpe

Extendicare St. Paul

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Mackenzie Place Continuing Care Centre, Grande Prairie

St. Therese – St. Paul Healthcare Centre

Westlock Continuing Care Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Bar-V-Nook Manor, Smoky Lake

Heimstaed Lodge, La Crete

Jasper Alpine Summit Seniors Lodge

Ridgevalley Seniors Home, Crooked Creek

Other facilities and settings

Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake

Chevron worksite, Fox Creek

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Core Childcare Society, Edson

Elders Caring Shelter Society, Grande Prairie

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

Peace River Correctional Facility

Rotary House, Grande Prairie

St. Paul Abilities Network

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor MacKay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

AHS reported 419 schools (18% of the schools in Alberta) with 1 or more cases, but only 356 schools (294 outbreaks) have been identified on the list in Alberta in the last 24 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2-4 infectious cases in the school. There are 62 regions on the list within Alberta with no school status to report.

122 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 16 outbreaks reported in the North Zone including 6 schools on the WATCH list.

December 23, 2020

For definitions of terminology please click here.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 339case(s).

All Zones are now on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 1,173 cases and 205 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 710 cases and 129 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 260 cases and down to 86 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 327 cases and down to 63 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 136 cases and 57 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 225 cases and down to 57 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 197 cases and 52 active.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 227 cases and down to 49 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) holds with a total of 117 cases and down to 42 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 392 cases and down to 39 active.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 174 cases and down to 35 active cases.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 85 cases and down to 31 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 134 cases and holds at 29 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 110 cases and 29 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 217 cases and holds at 24 active cases.

La La Biche moves up to a total of 179 cases and down to 23 active.

The town of Hinton moves up to a total of 87 cases and down to 21 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 125 cases and down to 20 active.

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 61 cases and 18 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 475 cases and down to 17 active cases.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 176 cases and 14 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) holds with a total of 95 cases and 10 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 89 cases and 9 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) moves up to a total of 34 cases and down to 9 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 117 cases and holds at 7active.

Improvement District No. 24 (Wood Buffalo) (located in the northeastern corner of Alberta along the NWT border and includes Wood Buffalo National Park) holds with a total of 5 cases and 5 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) holds with a total of 58 cases and 4 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 45 cases and down to 4 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds with a total of 99 cases and 1 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with a total of 9 and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) gains a new case for a total of 33 and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 7 municipalities.

There are 93,781 reported cases in Alberta, and 890 deaths in Alberta (452 in Edmonton zone, 283 in Calgary Zone, 63 in North Zone, 55 in the South Zone, 36 in the Central Zone, 1 unknown). Of the 93,781 cases, 821 are in the hospital including 146 in ICU (Intensive Care). 75,070 cases have recovered, which moves up to 81% of the cases in Alberta. The Alberta Positivity Rate is 6.8%.

There are 19,222 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:8,427, Calgary:6,470, Central:1,391, North:1,092, South:390, Unknown:51.

There have been 19 new deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 19 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 6 in the Calgary Zone, and 12 in the Edmonton Zone.

Canada has 528,354 confirmed cases. There have been 14,597 deaths recorded. Alberta has the third highest amount of active cases (17,821) behind Quebec (second with 19,381) and Ontario (first with 19,424).

There have been 438,452 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 85% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 18,908,013 confirmed cases. There are 334,088 deaths recorded and 11,095,807 recovered cases, which moves up to 60%.

There are 78,551,622 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,727,556 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 55,321,322 cases recovered globally, which holds at 72%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (10,099,066), Brazil (7,365,517), Russia (2,905,196) and France (2,562,559). No other country has reached the 2,550,000 mark. Canada holds at 26th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (189,220), India (146,444), Mexico (119,495), Italy (70,373). No other country has reached the 70,300 mark. The UK has reached 69,156. Canada holds at 23rd.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (9,663,382), Brazil (6,501,341), Russia (2,321,362), Turkey (1,901,307). All other countries are below 1,900,000 recovered cases.

Enhanced measures at a glance

New public health measures were introduced on December 8 and have been in effect from Dec. 8 or as of midnight on December 12.

