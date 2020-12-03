COVID-19 UPDATE – December 2, 2020

As of December 2, Alberta Health confirmed 1,685 new cases since Dec 1.

There are 139 new cases in the North Zone since Dec 1.

There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

3,030 cases have recovered in the North Zone which drops to 76% of the cases.

Vaccines ready to deliver in 2021

Premier Jason Kenney announced that vaccines will be ready to roll out early in 2021 and will be allotted to Albertans in three phases.

435,000 Albertans will receive the vaccine and they will require follow up shots about three to six weeks after the initial vaccine is give.

The first phase will reach the most vulnerable or about 10% of the population, while all of Alberta will have access in Phase Three.

AHS has 13 depots to house the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and 17 non-AHS depots for a total of 30. Currently, only 3 of those depots can handle the storage of the Pfizer vaccine. Freezers are being brought in order to expand the capacity.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Grande Prairie

Long term care facilities

Extendicare St. Paul

Fairview Health Complex

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Mayerthorpe Extendicare

Westlock Continuing Care Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Bar-V-Nook Manor, Smoky Lake

Rehoboth Christian Ministries Group Home, Grande Prairie

Ridgevalley Seniors Home, Crooked Creek

Other facilities and settings

Boys and Girls Club, St. Paul

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Elders Caring Shelter Society, Grande Prairie

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

Peace River Correctional Facility

Sport cohort, Fairview

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

Dr Hinshaw reported 397 schools (17% of the schools in Alberta) with 1 or more cases, but only 283 schools (208 outbreaks) have been identified on the list in Alberta in the last 24 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2-4 infectious cases in the school. There are 75 regions on the list within Alberta with no school status to report.

96 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 10 outbreaks reported in the North Zone including 7 schools on the WATCH list.

December 2, 2020

For definitions of terminology please click here.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 340case(s).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 802 cases and 239 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Fort McMurray along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo have been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 257 cases and 74 active. Smoky Lake County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 492 cases and down to 70 active. The city of Grande Prairie has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 136 cases and 66 active. The city of Cold Lake has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

La La Biche moves up to a total of 89 cases and 64 active. Lac La Biche has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 124 cases and 55 active. County of St. Paul No. 19 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 133 cases and 41 active. Lac Ste Anne County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 134 cases and 39 active. The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 86 cases and 38 active cases. The municipality of Jasper has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place)

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 78 cases and 38 active. Yellowhead County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 67 cases and 34 active. Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 94 cases and down to 29 active. The MD of Greenview has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 98 cases and 28 active. The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 49 cases and 27 active. Athabasca County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 172 cases and down to 18 active cases. The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 67 cases and 13 active. Big Lakes County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The town of Hinton moves up to a total of 34 cases and 13 active. The town of Hinton has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 78 cases and 13 active. Westlock County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 38 cases and down to 10 active. The town of Whitecourt has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to 107 cases and down to 10 active. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo along with the city of Fort McMurray have been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 71 cases and 9 active. Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 23 cases and 8 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) moves up to a total of 13 cases and 7 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 432 cases and down to 6 active cases.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 33 cases and down to 5 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 69 cases and 3 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) holds with a total of 31 cases and 3 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) holds with a total of 52 and down to 1 active.

Birch Hills County (Eaglesham, Peoria, Tangent, Wanham, Watino, Belloy, Codesa, Heart Valley) holds with a total of 6 and 1 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 79 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 8 municipalities.

There are 61,169 reported cases in Alberta, and 561 deaths in Alberta (248 in Edmonton zone, 202 in Calgary Zone, 48 in North Zone, 46 in the South Zone, 17 in the Central Zone). Of the 61,169 cases, 561 are in the hospital and 97 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 43,464 cases have recovered, which moves up to 72% of the cases in Alberta. The Alberta Positivity Rate is 9.2%.

There are 17,144 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:7,857, Calgary:6,331, Central:1,226, North:967, South:663, Unknown:100.

There have been 10 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 10 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 2 in the North Zone, 1 in the South Zone, 2 in the Calgary Zone, and 4 in the Edmonton Zone.

Provincial breakdowns were not available at time of posting.

Canada has 389,775 confirmed cases. There have been 12,325 deaths recorded.

There have been 309,886 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 82% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 13,626,022 confirmed cases. There are 269,763 deaths recorded and 5,226,581 recovered cases, which holds at 39%.

There are 64,326,880 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,488,992 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 41,268,029 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 66%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (9,499,413), Brazil (6,386,787), Russia (2,327,105) and France (2,275,520). No other country has reached the 2,275,000 mark. Canada holds at 29th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (173,817), India (138,122), Mexico (106,765), United Kingdom (59,796). No other country has reached the 59,000 mark. Canada holds at 24th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (8,932,647), Brazil (5,712,305), US (5,226,581), Russia (1,814,442), Argentina (1,263,251). All other countries are below 1,260,000 recovered cases.

New measures at a glance

Premier Jason Kenney announced that Alberta is in a State of Public Health Emergency. New measures are mandatory and will be enforced with increased inspections and fines. Anyone disregarding the new measures could face a fine of up to $100,000. Unless otherwise stated, the following mandatory restrictions came into effect Nov. 24 and will be in place for at least three weeks. Click here for further details. The new measures will be reassessed on December 15, 2020. Any region under the ENHANCED list will stay on the list until Dec. 15 even if their numbers go lower.

December 3, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health. Premier Jason Kenney announces the three phase plan for vaccine distribution.