COVID-19 UPDATE – December 18, 2020

As of December 18, Alberta Health confirmed 1,413 new cases in Alberta since Dec. 17.

There are 74 new cases in the North Zone since Dec 17.

There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

4,540 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 79% of the cases.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

George McDougall – Smoky Lake Healthcare Centre

Seton – Jasper Healthcare Centre

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Grande Prairie

William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre

Long term care facilities

Extendicare Mayerthorpe

Extendicare St. Paul

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Westlock Continuing Care Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Bar-V-Nook Manor, Smoky Lake

Heimstaed Lodge, La Crete

Jasper Alpine Summit Seniors Lodge

Ridgevalley Seniors Home, Crooked Creek

Other facilities and settings

Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake

Chevron worksite, Fox Creek

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Core Childcare Society, Edson

Elders Caring Shelter Society, Grande Prairie

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

Peace River Correctional Facility

Rotary House, Grande Prairie

St. Paul Abilities Network

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor MacKay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

AHS reported 443 schools (19% of the schools in Alberta) with 1 or more cases, but only 357 schools (297 outbreaks) have been identified on the list in Alberta in the last 24 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2-4 infectious cases in the school. There are 60 regions on the list within Alberta with no school status to report.

128 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 14 outbreaks reported in the North Zone including 7 schools on the WATCH list.

December 18, 2020

For definitions of terminology please click here.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 346case(s).

All Zones are now on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 1,087 cases and down to 210 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 654 cases and 125 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 33 cases and down to 116 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 231 cases and down to 107 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 375 cases and down to 72 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 204 cases and 60 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 171 cases and 49 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 110 cases and 46 active.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 156 cases and down to 44 active cases.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 202 cases and 44 active.

La La Biche moves up to a total of 169 cases and down to 38 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 106 cases and 35 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 74 cases and down to 31 active.

The town of Hinton moves up to a total of 76 cases and down to 27 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 127 cases and down to 26 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 174 cases and down to 23 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 467 cases and down to 22 active cases.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) holds with a total of 113 cases and down to 21 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) holds with a total of 206 cases and moves down to 20 active cases.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) holds with a total of 93 cases and down to 13 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) holds with a total of 30 cases and down to 12 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 43 cases and 8 active.

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 49 cases and 7 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake)holds with a total of 115 cases and 6 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 115 cases and down to 6 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) moves up to a total of 86 cases and 6 active.

Improvement District No. 24 (Wood Buffalo) (located in the northeastern corner of Alberta along the NWT border and includes Wood Buffalo National Park) reports their very first case since the pandemic started for a total of 5 and 5 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) moves up to 57 and 4 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with a total of 9 and 1 active.

Lac La Biche County (Surrounding the hamlet of Lac La Biche but not including it, Beaver Lake,Hylo,Plamondon, Venice, Avenir, Barnegat, Behan, Bone Town (designated place), Brièreville, Craigend, Deer Ridge Park Subdivision, Elinor Lake Subdivision, Fork Lake, Helina, Imperial Mills, Lac La Biche Mission, Lakeview Estates, Margie, Mile West Trailer Park, Noral, Normandeau, Owl River, Pelican Portage, Philomena, Pine Lane Trailer Court, Pitlochrie, Rich Lake, Rossian or Russian Colony (designated place), Snug Cove, Sunset Bay, Tweedie) holds with a total of 3 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 9 municipalities.

There are 87,581 reported cases in Alberta, and 815 deaths in Alberta (405 in Edmonton zone, 267 in Calgary Zone, 59 in North Zone, 53 in the South Zone, 30 in the Central Zone, 1 unknown). Of the 87,581 cases, 759 are in the hospital including 141 in ICU (Intensive Care). 67,159 cases have recovered, which holds at 77% of the cases in Alberta. The Alberta Positivity Rate is 7.4%.

There are 19,607 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:9,376, Calgary:6,971, Central:1,473, North:1,201, South:511, Unknown:75.

There have been 25 new deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 25 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 2 in the North Zone, 2 in the Central Zone, 9 in the Edmonton Zone, and 11 in the Calgary Zone.

Provincial breakdowns were not available at time of posting.

Canada has 494,722 confirmed cases. There have been 14,029 deaths recorded.

There have been 404,985 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 84% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 17,842,543 confirmed cases. There are 320,380 deaths recorded and 10,364,654 recovered cases, which moves down to 59%.

There are 75,499,781 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,671,683 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 52,963,654 cases recovered globally, which holds at 72%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (9,979,447), Brazil (7,110,434), Russia (2,764,843) and France (2,499,335). No other country has reached the 2,499,000 mark. Canada holds at 27th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (184,837), India (144,789), Mexico (116,487), Italy (67,894). No other country has reached the 67,500 mark. The UK has reached 66,639. Canada moves up to 23rd.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: the US (10,364,654), India (9,520,827), Brazil (6,322,955), Russia (2,207,398), Turkey (1,753,552). All other countries are below 1,750,000 recovered cases.

Enhanced measures at a glance

New public health measures were introduced on December 8 and will either be effect from Dec. 8 or as of midnight on December 12.

December 18, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.