COVID-19 UPDATE – December 14, 2020

As of December 14, Alberta Health confirmed 1,887 new cases in Alberta since Dec. 13 (3,307 cases on Sat & Sun).

There are 338 new cases in the North Zone since Dec 11.

There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 36 hours.

4,072 cases have recovered in the North Zone moves up to 76% of the cases.

Alberta will deliver the first wave of Moderna vaccines to critical health-care workers at the highest risk facilities this week. The Pfizer vaccine has now been approved by Health Canada and 3,900 doses will be distributed to Alberta this week with 25,350 doses arriving next week.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

George McDougall – Smoky Lake Healthcare Centre

Seton – Jasper Healthcare Centre

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Grande Prairie

William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre

Long term care facilities

Extendicare Mayerthorpe

Extendicare St. Paul

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Westlock Continuing Care Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Bar-V-Nook Manor, Smoky Lake

Heimstaed Lodge, La Crete

Jasper Alpine Summit Seniors Lodge

Ridgevalley Seniors Home, Crooked Creek

Other facilities and settings

Boys and Girls Club, St. Paul

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Elders Caring Shelter Society, Grande Prairie

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

Rotary House, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor MacKay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

AHS reported 450 schools (19% of the schools in Alberta) with 1 or more cases, but only 357 schools (298 outbreaks) have been identified on the list in Alberta in the last 36 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2-4 infectious cases in the school. There are 59 regions on the list within Alberta with no school status to report.

127 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 14 outbreaks reported in the North Zone including 6 schools on the WATCH list.

There was a case identified at St. Andrews school in High Prairie that has not been added to the School Status.

December 14, 2020

For definitions of terminology please click here.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 344case(s).

All Zones are now on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 1,025 cases and down to 221 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 285 cases and 153 active.

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 613 cases and 117 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 191 cases and 102 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 363 cases and 94 active.

La La Biche moves up to a total of 159 cases and down to 69 active.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 146 cases and down to 53 active cases.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 155 cases and 52 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 180 cases and holds at 48 active.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 187 cases and down to 48 active.

The town of Hinton moves up to a total of 70 cases and 33 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 86 cases and 32 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 171 cases and holds at 30 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 462 cases and 28 active cases.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 108 cases and 28 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 200 cases and 27 active cases.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 59 cases and 26 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 91 cases and 26 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 117 cases and 23 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 90 cases and down to 21 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 84 cases and 14 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) moves up to a total of 26 cases and down to 12 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 42 cases and holds at 9 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) moves up to a total of 85 cases and 6 active.

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 45 cases and down to 6 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake)moves up to a total of 112 cases and holds at 5 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) holds with a total of 54 and 2 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) gains a new case for a total of 9 and 1 active.

Lac La Biche County (Surrounding the hamlet of Lac La Biche but not including it, Beaver Lake,Hylo,Plamondon, Venice, Avenir, Barnegat, Behan, Bone Town (designated place), Brièreville, Craigend, Deer Ridge Park Subdivision, Elinor Lake Subdivision, Fork Lake, Helina, Imperial Mills, Lac La Biche Mission, Lakeview Estates, Margie, Mile West Trailer Park, Noral, Normandeau, Owl River, Pelican Portage, Philomena, Pine Lane Trailer Court, Pitlochrie, Rich Lake, Rossian or Russian Colony (designated place), Snug Cove, Sunset Bay, Tweedie) holds with a total of 3 cases and down to 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 9 municipalities.

There are 81,986 reported cases in Alberta, and 733 deaths in Alberta (359 in Edmonton zone, 240 in Calgary Zone, 56 in North Zone, 51 in the South Zone, 26 in the Central Zone, 1 unknown). Of the 81,986 cases, 616 are in the hospital including 136 in ICU (Intensive Care). 60,130 cases have recovered, which holds at 74% of the cases in Alberta. The Alberta Positivity Rate is 9.2%.

There are 21,123 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:10,194, Calgary:7,379, Central:1,594, North:1,287, South:583, Unknown:86.

There have been 49 new deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 36 hours. Of the 49 deaths: 1 unknown, 2 in the North Zone, 3 in the Central Zone, 11 in the Calgary Zone, and 32 in the Edmonton Zone.

Canada has 468,862 confirmed cases. There have been 13,553 deaths recorded.

Canada has 75,842 active cases. Alberta has the most active cases in Canada with 21,123, followed by Quebec(16,657), and Ontario(16,586).

There have been 379,467 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 83% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 16,113,148 confirmed cases. There are 298,266 deaths recorded and 6,298,331 recovered cases, which moves up to 40%.

There are 72,690,902 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,619,389 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 47,467,123 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 67%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (9,884,100), Brazil (6,901,952), Russia (2,656,601) and France (2,433,859). No other country has reached the 2,400,000 mark. Canada holds at 27th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (181,402), India (143,355), Mexico (113,953), Italy (65,011) moves into fifth place moving the United Kingdom (64,500) down to sixth. No other country has reached the 64,500 mark. . Canada holds at 23rd.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (9,388,159), moving up to second place is the US (6,298,331), pushing Brazil (6,138,349) to third, Russia (2,105,414), Turkey (1,631,944) jumps to fifth from nineteenth on Dec 11. This jump in over 1 million cases is not explained and could be an error or and adjustment in reporting numbers. This pushes Argentina (1,340,120) to sixth and Colombia (1,321,469) to seventh. All other countries are below 1,320,000 recovered cases.

Enhanced measures at a glance

New public health measures were introduced on December 8 and will either be effect from Dec. 8 or as of midnight on December 12.

