COVID-19 UPDATE – December 11, 2020

As of December 11, Alberta Health confirmed 1,738 new cases in Alberta since Dec 10.

There are 303 new cases in the North Zone since Dec 9. 118=Dec. 10, 185=Dec. 11.

There has been 3 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

3,783 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 75% of the cases.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

George McDougall – Smoky Lake Healthcare Centre

Seton – Jasper Healthcare Centre

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Grande Prairie

William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre

Long term care facilities

Extendicare Mayerthorpe

Extendicare St. Paul

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Westlock Continuing Care Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Bar-V-Nook Manor, Smoky Lake

Heimstaed Lodge, La Crete

Jasper Alpine Summit Seniors Lodge

Ridgevalley Seniors Home, Crooked Creek

Other facilities and settings

Boys and Girls Club, St. Paul

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Elders Caring Shelter Society, Grande Prairie

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

Rotary House, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor MacKay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

Dr Hinshaw reported 458 schools (19% of the schools in Alberta) with 1 or more cases, but only 355 schools (293 outbreaks) have been identified on the list in Alberta in the last 48 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2-4 infectious cases in the school. There are 62 regions on the list within Alberta with no school status to report.

123 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 14 outbreaks reported in the North Zone including 7 schools on the WATCH list.

December 11 2020

For definitions of terminology please click here.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 313case(s).

All Zones are now on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 961 cases and down to 227 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 260 cases and 152 active.

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 585 cases and down to 111 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 156 cases and 95 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 338 cases and down to 83 active.

La La Biche moves up to a total of 151 cases and down to 74 active.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 138 cases and 62 active cases.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 176 cases and down to 51 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 169 cases and 48 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 137 cases and 43 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 162 cases and down to 30 active.

The town of Hinton moves up to a total of 63 cases and down to 30 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 103 cases and 27 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 74 cases and 27 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 456 cases and 26 active cases.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 47 cases and down to 24 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 86 cases and down to 24 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 192 cases and 21 active cases.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 108 cases and drops to 18 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) moves up to a total of 25 cases and 16 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 76 cases and down to 14 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 80 cases and 12 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 40 cases and 9 active.

The town of Whitecourt holds with a total of 43 cases and down to 8 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 111 cases and down to 5 active.

Lac La Biche County (Surrounding the hamlet of Lac La Biche but not including it, Beaver Lake,Hylo,Plamondon, Venice, Avenir, Barnegat, Behan, Bone Town (designated place), Brièreville, Craigend, Deer Ridge Park Subdivision, Elinor Lake Subdivision, Fork Lake, Helina, Imperial Mills, Lac La Biche Mission, Lakeview Estates, Margie, Mile West Trailer Park, Noral, Normandeau, Owl River, Pelican Portage, Philomena, Pine Lane Trailer Court, Pitlochrie, Rich Lake, Rossian or Russian Colony (designated place), Snug Cove, Sunset Bay, Tweedie) holds with a total of 3 cases and 3 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) moves up to a total of 54 and 2 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 80 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 10 municipalities.

There are 76,792 reported cases in Alberta, and 684 deaths in Alberta (327 in Edmonton zone, 229 in Calgary Zone, 54 in North Zone, 51 in the South Zone, 23 in the Central Zone). Of the 76,792 cases, 684 are in the hospital including 123 in ICU (Intensive Care). 55,947 cases have recovered, which moves up to 74% of the cases in Alberta. The Alberta Positivity Rate is 8.3%.

There are 20,161 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:9,570, Calgary:7,166, Central:1,502, North:1,240, South:612, Unknown:71.

There have been 31 new deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours. Of the 31 deaths: 3 in the North Zone, 1 in the South Zone, 10 in the Calgary Zone, and 17 in the Edmonton Zone.

Canada has 448,841 confirmed cases. There have been 13,251 deaths recorded.

Canada has 73,297 active cases. Alberta has the most active cases in Canada with 20,161, followed by Ontario(16,283) and Quebec(15,942).

There have been 362,293 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 83% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 15,474,800 confirmed cases. There are 291,522 deaths recorded and 5,985,407 recovered cases, which holds at 39%.

There are 70,074,860 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,590,998 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 45,121,325 cases recovered globally, which holds at 66%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (9,796,769), Brazil (6,781,799), Russia (2,574,319) and France (2,405,210). No other country has reached the 2,400,000 mark. Canada moves down to 27th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (179,765), India (142,186), Mexico (112,326), United Kingdom (63,603). No other country has reached the 63,500 mark. Italy has reached 63,387. Canada holds at 23rd.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (9,290,834), Brazil (6,076,719), US (5,985,047), Russia (2,041,006), Argentina (1,318,187). Colombia has reached 1,304,299. All other countries are below 1,300,000 recovered cases.

Enhanced measures at a glance

New public health measures were introduced on December 8 and will either be effect from Dec. 8 or as of midnight on December 12.

December 11, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.