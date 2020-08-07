COVID-19 UPDATE – August 6, 2020

As of August 6, Alberta Health has confirmed 150 new cases in Alberta in the last 48 hours. August 5=94, August 6=56.

There are 12 new cases in the North Zone over the last 48 hours.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

491 cases have recovered in the North Zone which 82% of the cases.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 40 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 170 cases and drops to 54 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. 114 cases have recovered.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 71 cases and 11 active.

The city of Grand Prairie holds with a total of 38 cases and moves down to 9 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) holds with a total of 10 cases and 9 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 57 cases and holds at 5 active cases.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) holds with a total of 23 cases and down to 3 active cases.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) holds at a total of 8 cases and 3 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) gains 1 new cases for a total of 7 and 3 active.

The city of Cold Lake gains a new case for a total of 5 and 2 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) holds at a total of 3 and 2 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) holds at a total of 6 and 2 active.

The Municipality of Jasper gained a new case for a total of 9 and 1 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds for a total of 5 cases and 1 of them active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) holds with a total of 3 cases and 1 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) removes a case for a total of 2 and 0 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 24 municipalities.

There are 11,296 cases in Alberta, and 205 deaths in Alberta (114 in Calgary Zone, 51 in Edmonton zone, 18 in North Zone, 17 in the South Zone, 5 in the Central Zone). Of the 11,296 cases, 76 are in the hospital and 19 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 9,984 cases have recovered, which moves up to 90% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,107 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:392, Edmonton:325, Central:186, North:107, South:92, Unknown:5.

There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours. 1 is in the Edmonton Zone at the Good Samaritan Southgate. 2 are in the Central Zone and 1 in the North Zone in Mackenzie County.

Canada has 118,561 confirmed cases. There have been 8,966 deaths recorded.

There have been 103,106 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 94% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 4,802,491 confirmed cases. There are 157,631 deaths recorded and 1,598,624 recovered cases, which holds at 34%.

There are 18,923,922 cases worldwide. There are 710,916 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 11,436,080 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 63%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(2,859,073), India (1,964,536), Russia(870,187), and South Africa (538,184). No other country has reached the 500,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(98,493), Mexico (49,698) United Kingdom (46,498), and India (40,699). No other country has reached the 40,000 mark. Canada drops to 17th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (2,190,361), US (1,598,624), India (1,328,336), Russia (675,069) and South Africa (387,316). All other countries are below 375,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be August 10.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be August 10.

