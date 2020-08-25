COVID-19 UPDATE – August 24, 2020

As of August 24, Alberta Health has confirmed 402 new cases in Alberta in the last 96 hours. 16=Aug 21, 83=Aug 22, 106=Aug 23, 69=Aug 24.

There are 57 new cases in the North Zone over the last 96 hours.

There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 96 hours.

648 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves down to 83% of the cases.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 53 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 257 cases and moves up to 52 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. 197 cases have recovered and 8 deaths.

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 71 cases and moves up to 26 active. 1 death was recorded on Friday, Aug 21 and 1 death was recorded over the weekend for a total of 2 losses.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 43 cases and moves up to 15 active cases.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 86 cases and moves up to 12 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 16 cases and 9 of them active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 29 cases and moves up to 5 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) removes a case for a total of 12 and 5 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 6 and 2 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 60 cases and a recovered case becomes active for a total of 2 active cases.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) gains a new case for a total of 9 and 1 active.

Birch Hills County (Eaglesham, Peoria, Tangent, Wanham, Watino, Belloy, Codesa, Heart Valley) holds with a total of 3 and 1 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) hold with a total of 3 cases and 1 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) holds with a total of 11 and 1 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) holds with a total of 5 cases and drops to 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 24 municipalities.

There are 13,006 reported cases in Alberta, and 234 deaths in Alberta (118 in Calgary Zone, 58 in Edmonton zone, 27 in North Zone, 24 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 13,006 cases, 45 are in the hospital and 9 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 11,600 cases have recovered, which holds at 91% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,172 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:631, Calgary:356, North:133, Central:26, South:20, Unknown:6.

There have been 6 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 96 hours. 2 are in the North Zone in the city of Grande Prairie, 1 in the Calgary Zone, 1 in the South Zone, and 2 in the Edmonton Zone at the Good Samaritan Southgate long term care.

Canada has 125,647 confirmed cases. There have been 9,083 deaths recorded.

There have been 111,694 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 96% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 5,682,491 confirmed cases. There are 176,223 deaths recorded and 2,020,774 recovered cases, which moves up to 37%.

There are 23,561,478 cases worldwide. There are 811,298 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 15,243,621 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 67%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(3,622,861), India (3,106,348), Russia(959,016), and South Africa (611,450). No other country has reached the 600,000 mark. Peru reached 594,326, Argentina is still seeing a steady increase in numbers and is now in 12th place with 350,867. Canada holds at 24th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(115,309), Mexico (60,480), India (57,542), United Kingdom (41,519). No other country has reached the 40,000 mark. Canada holds at 17th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (2,976,256), India (2,338,035), US (2,020,774), Russia (771,357) and South Africa (516,494). All other countries are below 500,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be August 27.

We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

COVID-19 Update – Chief Medical Officer