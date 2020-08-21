COVID-19 UPDATE – August 20, 2020

As of August 20, Alberta Health has confirmed 185 new cases in Alberta in the last 48 hours.

There are 22 new cases in the North Zone over the last 48 hours.

There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

526 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 86% of the cases.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 51 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 236 cases and moves down to 41 active cases. Unfortunately, 1 death occurred over the last 24 hours.. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. 187 cases have recovered and 8 deaths.

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 59 cases and moves up to 17 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster)moves up to a total of 36 cases and moves up to 13 active cases.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds with a total of 12 cases and 7 of them active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 13 and 6 active.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 78 cases and back up to 6 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) holds with a total of 5 cases and 2 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) reports it’s first new case since the end of March. This brings the total to 3 cases and 1 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds at a total of 25 with 1 active.

Birch Hills County (Eaglesham, Peoria, Tangent, Wanham, Watino, Belloy, Codesa, Heart Valley) holds with a total of 3 and 1 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) holds with a total of 5 and 1 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) holds with a total of 4 cases and 1 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) holds with a total of 11 and 1 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 60 cases and drops to 1 active case.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 24 municipalities.

There are 12,604 reported cases in Alberta, and 228 deaths in Alberta (117 in Calgary Zone, 56 in Edmonton zone, 25 in North Zone, 23 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 12,604 cases, 43 are in the hospital and 12 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 12,604 cases have recovered, which moves up to 91% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,084 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:622, Calgary:294, North:100, Central:33, South:31, Unknown:4.

There have been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours. 2 are in the North Zone in Mackenzie County, and 1 in in the Central Zone.

Provincial breakdowns for August 20 were not available at time of posting.

Canada has 123,873 confirmed cases. There have been 9,054 deaths recorded.

There have been 110,288 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 96% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 5,506,929 confirmed cases. There are 172,416 deaths recorded and 1,925,049 recovered cases, which holds at 36%.

There are 22,526,192 cases worldwide. There are 790,262 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 14,387,740 cases recovered globally, which holds at 66%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(3,456,652), India (2,836,925), Russia(939,833), and South Africa (599,940). No other country has reached the 575,000 mark. Canada holds at 24th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(111,100), Mexico (58,481), India (53,866), United Kingdom (41,489). No other country has reached the 40,000 mark. Argentina is seeing an increase in numbers having reached the top 20 at 19th place since August 19. Canada holds at 17th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (2,801,931), India (2,096,664), US (1,925,049), Russia (753,868) and South Africa (497,169). All other countries are below 475,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be August 24.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be August 24.

