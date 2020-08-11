COVID-19 UPDATE – August 10, 2020

As of August 10, Alberta Health has confirmed 391 new cases in Alberta in the since August 7. August 7=134, August 8=108, August 9=101, August 10=48.

There are 28 new cases in the North Zone over the last 96 hours.

There have been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 96 hours.

522 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 82% of the cases.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 38 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 199 cases and moves to 54 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. 141 cases have recovered and 4 deaths.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 73 cases and 13 active.

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 43 cases and moves up to 11 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) holds with a total of 10 cases and 9 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 58 cases and 6 active cases.

The Municipality of Jasper jumps to a total of 14 and 6 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) holds with a total of 23 cases and down to 3 active cases.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) holds at a total of 8 cases and 3 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) holds with a total of 7 and 3 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) loses a case for a total of 5 and 2 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds for a total of 5 cases and 1 of them active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) has a recovered case become active again holding at 47 cases and 1 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) holds with a total of 3 cases and 1 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) sees it’s first new case since April 30 and it’s first active case since May 12 for a total of 4 cases and 1 active.

The city of Cold Lake holds with a total of 5 and drops to 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 23 municipalities.

There are 11,687 cases in Alberta, and 213 deaths in Alberta (114 in Calgary Zone, 54 in Edmonton zone, 20 in North Zone, 20 in the South Zone, 5 in the Central Zone). Of the 11,687 cases, 66 are in the hospital and 14 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 10,384 cases have recovered, which moves up to 91% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,090 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:388, Calgary:365, Central:157, North:116, South:61, Unknown:3.

There has been 8 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 96 hours. 3 are in the Edmonton Zone at the Good Samaritan Southgate. 3 are in the South Zone and 2 in the North Zone in Mackenzie County.

Provincial breakdowns for August 10, 2020, were not available at time of posting.

Canada has 120,132 confirmed cases. There have been 8,987 deaths recorded.

There have been 106,355 recovered cases in Canada and moves up to 96% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 5,023,649 confirmed cases. There are 161,842 deaths recorded and 1,656,864 recovered cases, which holds at 34%.

There are 19,958,036 cases worldwide. There are 732,889 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 12,158,075 cases recovered globally, which holds at 63%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(3,035,422), India (2,215,074), Russia(890,799), and South Africa (563,598). No other country has reached the 500,000 mark. Colombia is rapidly increasing in numbers and is currently in 8th place with 387,481. Canada drops to 24th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(101,049), Mexico (52,298) United Kingdom (46,611), and India (44,386). No other country has reached the 40,000 mark. Canada holds at 17th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (2,356,983), US (1,656,864), India (1,535,743), Russia (695,317) and South Africa (417,200). All other countries are below 400,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be August 12.

