COVID-19 UPDATE – April 9, 2020

UPDATED: The amount of cases for the USA has been corrected. April 9, 2020 – 7:30 PM MST.

As of April 9, Alberta Health has confirmed 28 new cases in Alberta.

There has been 2 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours, both in the MD of Smoky River No. 130. There are 6 confirmed cases at J.B. Wood Continuing Care in High Prairie, AB. There are still only 16 confirmed cases and 2 losses at the Manoir du Lac in McLennan, AB.

There are 97 cases in the North Zone, 1451 cases in Alberta, and 32 deaths in Alberta (5 in Edmonton zone, 22 in Calgary Zone, 4 in North Zone, and 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 1451 cases, 16 are in ICU (Intensive Care).

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s Chief Medical Office of Health, noted that there has been a drop in confirmed cases, but testing numbers are the same. This is an indication that physical distancing and good hygiene practices are working to minimize the spread of COVID-19. She continues to monitor the numbers and encourages Albertans to continue their practices.

Alberta Health updated their reporting areas for the Alberta and the North Zone. Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas. Smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Local geographic area information missing for: 0 case(s). Numbers will adjust as addresses are confirmed.

Within the 1451 cases in Alberta, 592 are recovered. 192 cases in Alberta are suspected of Community Transmission.

Canada has 20,765 confirmed cases. There have been 509 deaths recorded.

There have been 5311 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 427,460 confirmed cases. There are 14,696 deaths recorded.

There are 1,436,198 cases worldwide. There are 85,522 deaths recorded worldwide.

As Albertans look forward to the holiday weekend, they are being reminded to:

avoid gatherings outside of their immediate household

find ways to connect while being physically separated

worship in a way that does not put people at risk, including participating in virtual or live-streamed religious celebrations

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. We are your community news.