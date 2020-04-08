COVID-19 UPDATE – April 8, 2020

As of April 8, Alberta Health has confirmed 50 new cases in Alberta.

206 cases are suspected of Community Transmission.

There are 95 cases in the North Zone, 1423 cases in Alberta, and 29 deaths in Alberta (4 in Edmonton zone, 20 in Calgary Zone, 4 in North Zone, and 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 1423 cases, 16 are in ICU (Intensive Care).

There has been 5 new case in the North Zone in the last 24 hours. 1 in the MD of Peace No. 135, 3 in the MD of Smoky River No. 130, 1 in the Big Lakes County. There are 16 confirmed cases and 2 losses at the Manoir du Lac in McLennan, AB.

Alberta Health updated their reporting areas for the Alberta and the North Zone. Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas. Smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Local geographic area information missing for: 0 case(s). Numbers will adjust as addresses are confirmed.

Within the 1423 cases in Alberta, 519 are recovered.

Canada has 17,897 confirmed cases. There have been 401 deaths recorded.

There have been 4548 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 395,011 confirmed cases. There are 12,754 deaths recorded.

There are 1,356,780 cases worldwide. There are 79,385 deaths recorded worldwide.

Premier Jason Kenney presented COVID-19 modelling data which could see a peak in mid-May. The economic repercussions could last for several years. He also suggested that stronger enforcement of people entering Alberta may be taken, such as having travellers download a tracking app on their phones.

Dr Deena Hinshaw stressed that proper protocols need to be followed to keep our numbers down of infected cases.

As Albertans look forward to the holiday weekend, they are being reminded to:

avoid gatherings outside of their immediate household

find ways to connect while being physically separated

worship in a way that does not put people at risk, including participating in virtual or live-streamed religious celebrations

