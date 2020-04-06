COVID-19 UPDATE – April 6, 2020

As of April 6, Alberta Health has confirmed 98 new cases in Alberta.

There are 89 cases in the North Zone, 1348 cases in Alberta, and 24 deaths in Alberta (4 in Edmonton zone, 15 in Calgary Zone, 4 in North Zone, and 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 1348 cases, 31 are in ICU (Intensive Care).

204 cases are believed to be from Community Transmission.

Alberta Health updated their reporting areas for the Alberta and the North Zone. Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas. Smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Local geographic area information missing for: 0 case(s).

The North Zone includes: 1 active case in the Mackenzie County, 1 active case in the County of Northern Lights, 4 recovered cases in the Northern Sunrise County, 3 active and 2 recovered cases in the MD of Peace, 2 active cases in the County of GP, 2 recovered cases in Grande Prairie, 1 active and 1 recovered case in the MD of Greenview, 19 active cases, 1 recovered and 2 deaths in the MD of Smoky River, 10 active, 4 recovered, and 1 death in Big Lakes County, 4 covered cases in the MD of Lesser Slave River, 5 active cases, 1 recovered, and 1 death in the Municipality of Jasper, 2 active and 1 recovered cases in Yellowhead County, 2 recovered cases in the County of Barrhead, 1 active case in Westlock, 1 active and 1 recovered case in Lac Ste. Anne County, 4 active and 3 recovered cases in the MD of Bonnyville, 1 active and 2 recovered cases in the City of Cold Lake, 2 active cases in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, 2 active and 2 recovered cases in the City of Fort McMurray.

Within the 1348 cases in Alberta, 361 are recovered.

Canada has 16,667 confirmed cases.

There have been 3534 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 330,891 confirmed cases. There are 8,910 deaths recorded.

There are 1,214,973 cases worldwide. There are 67,841 deaths recorded worldwide.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. We are your community news.