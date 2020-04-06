COVID-19 UPDATE – April 5, 2020

As of April 5, Alberta Health has confirmed 69 new cases in Alberta.

There are 77 cases in the North Zone, 1250 cases in Alberta, and 23 deaths in Alberta (4 in Edmonton zone, 14 in Calgary Zone, 4 in North Zone, and the first death in the Central Zone). Of the 1250 cases, 26 are in ICU (Intensive Care).

1 more case have been confirmed in the Falher Zone, 1 in the Valleyview Zone, 1 in the Peace River Zone, 1 in the Jasper Zone, 1 in Cold Lake Zone, 1 in Bonnyville Zone, 1 in Fort McMurray and the first 2 confirmed cases in Wood Buffalo Zone.

The North Zone includes: There are 10 cases in the High Prairie Zone, 4 in the Slave Lake Zone, 18 in the Falher Zone, 9 in the Peace River Zone, 1 in the High Level Zone, 2 in the Valleyview Zone, 1 in the Grande Prairie County Zone, 2 in the city Grande Prairie, 2 in the Barrhead Zone, 2 in the Mayerthorpe Zone, 1 in the Westlock Zone, 4 in city of Fort McMurray, 2 in the Wood Buffalo Zone, 6 in the Jasper Zone, 3 in the Hinton Zone, 7 in the Bonnyville Zone, and 3 in the Cold Lake Zone.

Within the 1250 cases in Alberta, 279 are recovered.

Canada has 15,512 confirmed cases.

There have been 2942 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 304,826 confirmed cases.

There are 1,136,851 cases worldwide.

