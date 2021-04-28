COVID-19 UPDATE – April 28, 2021

As of April 28, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,839 new cases since April 27.

There are 222 new cases in the North Zone since April 27.

There has been 4 deaths recorded in the North Zone since April 23.

16,439 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 11,767 52 0 428 12,247 Central Zone 3,287 1 0 34 3,322 Edmonton Zone 7,580 22 1 239 7,842 North Zone 2,992 0 0 124 3,116 South Zone 1,348 0 0 35 1,383 Unknown 11 0 0 0 11 Alberta 26,985 75 1 860 27,921 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

20,938 active cases in Alberta 13,193 active cases ( 63% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 27,921 variants of concern identified 13,193 active 14,647 recovered 81 died

variants of concern identified 53,051 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 5,597 18 6,632 12,247 Central Zone 1,659 7 1,656 3,322 Edmonton Zone 3,748 47 4,047 7,842 North Zone 1,591 4 1,521 3,116 South Zone 589 5 789 1,383 Unknown 9 0 2 11 Alberta 13,193 81 14,647 27,921

*********************************************************************************************

Acute care and continuing care facilities (including group homes) are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.Outbreak control measures are put in place at continuing care facilities and group homes with a single confirmed case, as a precaution.

AHS Acute Care Outbreaks in Alberta provides more information on outbreaks in hospitals.

Prisons, correctional facilities, shelters and child care settings are listed when there are 5 or more cases.

All other non-healthcare workplaces, events, public settings (restaurants, salons and gyms) and sports activities are listed when there are 10 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed since the last case was identified, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

This list is for general information purposes and should not be used to guide public health decision-making.

Outbreak locations by zone

Outbreak information is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays each week.

Case numbers for outbreaks at specific sites are not provided online because they change rapidly and often.

Acute care facilities

Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital

Supportive living/home living sites

Gardens at Emerald Park, Grande Prairie

Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead

Other facilities and settings

Bethel Happy Daycare Beacon Hill, Fort McMurray

Canadian Brew House, Grande Prairie

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay

Children First Eagle Ridge Nest, Fort McMurray

Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

County of Grande Prairie office, Clairmont

Explore and Discover Child Care Centre, Hinton

Happy House Daycare (north location), Cold Lake

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

Michels Canada, Valleyview

MMA Silin Forest Campus, Fort McMurray

North Star Ford, Fort McMurray

Peace River Correctional Centre

Reed Energy Group Inc., Grande Prairie

Rotary House, Grande Prairie

Royal Camp Services, Grande Prairie

Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

The Grocery People, High Level

Tipton’s Your Independent Grocer, Athabasca

Walmart, Grande Prairie

Wheaton-Penny Childcare Centre, Fort McMurray

YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre, Fort McMurray

**************************************************************

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

April 28, 2021

There are 25 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 18 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 40 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 186,679 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,073 deaths in Alberta (1039 in Edmonton zone, 627 in Calgary Zone, 156 in North Zone, 134 in Central Zone, 117 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 643 are in the hospital including 145 in ICU (Intensive Care). 163,668 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 9.9%.

There are 20,938 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:8,882, Edmonton:5,755, North:2,894, Central:2,320, South:1,030, Unknown:57.

There has been 14 deaths recorded for Alberta since April 23. Of the 14 deaths: 1 in the Edmonton Zone, 3 in the Calgary Zone, 3, in the South Zone, 3 in the Central Zone, and 4 in the North Zone.

—————————————————————————————————————–

As of April 28, Canada has 1,202,737 confirmed cases. There have been 24,117 deaths recorded. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(20,938) behind Ontario(38,853), followed by Quebec (9,948-3rd) and British Columbia (8,256-4th). Alberta’s active cases are more than double of Quebec.

There have been 1,095,266 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 32,983,662 confirmed cases. There are 588,328 deaths recorded and 25,584,697 recovered cases. 98,044,421 have received 2 doses of the vaccination.

There are 149,048,469 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,141,377 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 112,078,282, cases recovered globally. A total of 983,410,283 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (17,997,267), Brazil (14,441,563), France (5,626,942), moving up to fifth place from sixth, Turkey (4,751,026). No other country has reached the 4,750,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (395,022), Mexico (215,547), India (201,187), and the UK (127,734). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark. Canada holds at 25th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (14,817,371), Brazil (12,838,989), Russia (4,360,900), Turkey (4,212,461). All other countries are below 4,000,000 recovered cases. Canada holds at 19th.

***********************************************************************************************************

