COVID-19 UPDATE – April 23, 2021

As of April 23, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,690 new cases since April 22.
There are 207 new cases in the North Zone since April 22.
There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since April 22.
15,446 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|B.1.617 India Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|9,732
|44
|0
|343
|10,119
|Central Zone
|2,532
|0
|0
|26
|2,558
|Edmonton Zone
|6,109
|18
|1
|161
|6,289
|North Zone
|2,246
|0
|0
|87
|2,333
|South Zone
|1,112
|0
|0
|27
|1,139
|Unknown
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Alberta
|21,738
|62
|1
|644
|22,445
- 19,446 active cases in Alberta
- 11,738 active cases (60.4% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.
- 22,445 variants of concern identified
- 11,738 active
- 10,643 recovered
- 64 died
- 45,414 specimens screened
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|5,231
|14
|4,874
|10,119
|Central Zone
|1,379
|5
|1,174
|2,558
|Edmonton Zone
|3,257
|40
|2,992
|6,289
|North Zone
|1,334
|2
|997
|2,333
|South Zone
|531
|3
|605
|1,139
|Unknown
|6
|0
|1
|7
|Alberta
|11,738
|64
|10,643
|22,445
Acute care facilities
- Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital
Supportive living/home living sites
- Gardens at Emerald Park, Grande Prairie
Other facilities and settings
- Bethel Happy Daycare Beacon Hill, Fort McMurray
- Canadian Brew House, Grande Prairie
- Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay
- Children First Eagle Ridge Nest, Fort McMurray
- Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac
- CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- County of Grande Prairie office, Clairmont
- Happy House Daycare (north location), Cold Lake
- Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay
- Michels Canada, Valleyview
- MMA Silin Forest Campus, Fort McMurray
- North Star Ford, Fort McMurray
- Peace River Bible Institute, Sexsmith
- Peace River Correctional Centre
- Reed Energy Group Inc., Grande Prairie
- Rotary House, Grande Prairie
- Royal Camp Services, Grande Prairie
- Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie
- Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- The Grocery People, High Level
- Tipton’s Your Independent Grocer, Athabasca
- Walmart, Grande Prairie
- Wheaton-Penny Childcare Centre, Fort McMurray
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
April 23, 2021
There are 19 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 17 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 32 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 178,777 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,059 deaths in Alberta (1038 in Edmonton zone, 624 in Calgary Zone, 152 in North Zone, 131 in the Central Zone, 114 in the South Zone). Of the active cases, 549 are in the hospital including 125 in ICU (Intensive Care). 157,272 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 9.7%.
There are 19,446 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:8,397, Edmonton:5,307, North:2,714, Central:2,035, South:954, Unknown:39.
There has been 5 deaths recorded for Alberta since April 22. Of the 5 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 1 in the Edmonton Zone, and 3 in the Calgary Zone.
As of April 23, Canada has 1,164,587 confirmed cases. There have been 23,883 deaths recorded. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario, followed by Quebec (3rd) and British Columbia (4th).
There have been 1,054,348 recovered cases in Canada.
The USA has 32,733,555 confirmed cases. There are 585,002 deaths recorded and 25,293,855 recovered cases. 91,175,995 have received 2 doses of the vaccination.
There are 145,202,877 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,081,348 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 108,773,640, cases recovered globally. A total of 899,936,102 vaccine doses have been administered.
The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (16,263,695), Brazil (14,237,078), France (5,502,014), Russia (4,691,290). No other country has reached the 4,600,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.
The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (386,416), Mexico (214,095), India (186,920), and the UK (127,638). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark. Canada holds at 25th.
The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (13,648,159), Brazil (12,577,038), Russia (4,321,477), Turkey (3,970,111). All other countries are below 3,500,000 recovered cases. Canada holds at 19th.
There was no live update on April 23 by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.