COVID-19 UPDATE – April 23, 2020

As of April 23, Alberta Health has confirmed 319 new cases in Alberta.

Gatherings of 15 or more people have been banned until September. Summer festivals and mass gathering events have been banned for the whole summer. Gatherings of less than 15 people will have restrictions and people must be 6ft/2m apart at all times. Decisions about events in September and beyond will be made later.

Testing is now available to everyone in Alberta if they exhibit symptoms. Individuals need to go online and do a self assessment before calling Health Link 811.

There has been 7 new cases and 0 deaths in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 17 active cases, the highest in the North Zone, in the MD of Smoky River. There is 1 new case confirmed in the last 24 hours. Out of a total of 51 cases, 24 people have recovered. A total of 10 people have died in the MD of Smoky River, the highest number of losses in the North Zone.

The Big Lakes County has 5 active cases and a total of 15 people have recovered. There have been a total of 2 deaths in the Big Lakes County, the 2nd highest number of losses in the North Zone.

The first confirmed active case has occurred in the County of St. Paul.

There have been 2 outbreaks identified in the North Zone: J.B. Woods in High Prairie, AB and Manoir Du Lac in McLennan, AB. Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases. Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases.

There are 157 cases in the North Zone (though geospatial numbers do not match and 1 case has been listed as unknown), 3720 cases in Alberta, and 67 deaths in Alberta (9 in Edmonton zone, 42 in Calgary Zone, 14 in North Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, and 1 in the South Zone). Dr. Hinshaw reported 68 deaths, 1 being from Brooks in the South Zone, but noted that it was just confirmed and not part of today’s numbers. Of the 3720 cases, 18 are in ICU (Intensive Care).

If you are feeling anxious, depressed, lonely, or feel that you may turn to alcohol or drugs to cope, please call the Mental Health Help Line: 1-877-303-2642.

Text4Hope is a text messaging service where daily messages are sent to your cell phone to help you identify and adjust negative thoughts. Other resources are available if you or a family member are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though there has been a drop in reports of child abuse & neglect, Children Services reminds us to stay vigilant about children in your neighbourhood. If you suspect a child may be in distress please call the Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-387-KIDS(5437) or call 911.

A new website to connect volunteers with charities to see where help is needed is being launched called Alberta Cares Connector.

Nominate someone for the new Northern Lights Award which was created to recognize people who have done amazing things in their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 34 case(s).

Within the 3720 cases in Alberta, 1357 are recovered.

There have been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours.

Canada has 42,110 confirmed cases. There have been 2,146 deaths recorded.

There have been 14,761 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 828,441 confirmed cases. There are 46,379 deaths recorded.

There are 2,549,632 cases worldwide. There are 175,825 deaths recorded worldwide.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Spain, Italy, France, Germany. Canada ranks in the top 15. The highest death toll, after the US, has been Italy with 25,549 losses, followed by Spain (22,157), France (21,856), and the United Kingdom (18,738).

