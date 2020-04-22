COVID-19 UPDATE – April 21, 2020

As of April 21, Alberta Health has confirmed 187 new cases in Alberta.

Testing is now available to everyone in Alberta if they exhibit symptoms. Individuals need to go online and do a self assessment before calling Health Link 811.

There has been 5 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

A resident of J.B. Woods Nursing Home in High Prairie, AB was lost to COVID-19 today.

Currently, there are 20 active cases, the highest in the North Zone, in the MD of Smoky River. Out of a total of 49 cases, 22 people have recovered. 7 people have died in the MD of Smoky River, the highest number of losses in the North Zone.

The Big Lakes County has 7 active cases, 1 new case in the last 24 hours, and a total of 13 people have recovered. There have been 2 deaths in the Big Lakes County, the 2nd highest number of losses in the North Zone.

There is 1 new case in the MD of Lesser Slave River, and 3 new cases in the city of Fort McMurray.

There are 148 cases in the North Zone, 3095 cases in Alberta, and 61 deaths in Alberta (10 in Edmonton zone, 40 in Calgary Zone, 10 in North Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 3095 cases, 18 are in ICU (Intensive Care).

If you are feeling anxious, depressed, lonely, or feel that you may turn to alcohol or drugs to cope, please call the Mental Health Help Line: 1-877-303-2642.

Text4Hope is a text messaging service where daily messages are sent to your cell phone to help you identify and adjust negative thoughts. Other resources are available if you or a family member are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 28 case(s).

Within the 3095 cases in Alberta, 1273 are recovered.

There have been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours.

Canada has 38,422 confirmed cases. There have been 1,834 deaths recorded.

There have been 13,188 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 776,093 confirmed cases. There are 41,758 deaths recorded.

There are 2,561,044 cases worldwide. There are 176,984 deaths recorded worldwide.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Spain, Italy, France, Germany. Russia has moved from the top 15 into the top 10. Sweden has moved into the top 20. Canada ranks in the top 15. The highest death toll, after the US, has been Italy with 24,648 losses, followed by Spain (21,282), France (20,796), and the United Kingdom (17,337).

Community and Social Services has suspended the applications for funding of the 30 million Emergency Social Services funding. CSS has received 800 application will need to process those applications to place the money where needed. Applications were ceased on April 21, 2020 at 6:00pm.

