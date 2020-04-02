COVID-19 UPDATE – April 2, 2020

As of April 2, Alberta Health has confirmed 96 new cases in Alberta.

There are three main ways to catch the virus:

Travel-related: A patient who has had a history of travel within the past 14 days and then becomes symptomatic

Close contact (or contact with positive cases): The patient can identify a positive case which they have been exposed to in the past 14 days. Typically family or household members of a person with COVID-19.

Community transmission: Neither of the above categories fit and the patient cannot think of any potential exposure.

94 cases are suspected to be attributed to Community Transmission.

There are 55 cases in the North Zone, 968 cases in Alberta, and 13 deaths in Alberta (3 in Edmonton zone, 7 in Calgary Zone, 3 in North Zone). Of the 968 cases, 21 are in ICU (Intensive Care).

There are two new cases at the Manoir Du Lac Retirement Home. A man in his 80’s, a resident of Manoir Du Lac, was lost to COVID-19 today.

There have been nine outbreaks declared in Alberta. These outbreaks have been declared even though they are only Suspected Outbreaks so that protocols can be put in place to reduced the spread. A Outbreak has been declared at Manoir Du Lac Retirement Home.

The levels of outbreak are:

Suspected Outbreak: 1 person in a facility.

Probable Outbreak: 2 or more persons in a resident or facility.

Confirmed Outbreak: 1 or more confirmed cases in a facility or congregate care site.

The North Zone includes: There are 7 cases in the High Prairie Zone, 2 in the Slave Lake Zone, 11 in the Falher Zone, 8 in the Peace River Zone, 1 in the High Level Zone, 1 in the Valleyview Zone, 1 in the Grande Prairie County Zone, 2 in the city Grande Prairie, 2 in the Barrhead Zone, 2 in the Mayerthorpe Zone, 1 in the Westlock Zone, 3 in city of Fort McMurray, 4 in the Jasper Zone, 3 in the Hinton Zone, 4 in the Bonnyville Zone, and 2 in the Cold Lake Zone, 1 unknown.

Within the 968 cases in Alberta, 174 are recovered.

Canada has 11,283 confirmed cases.

There have been 1979 recovered cases in Canada.

There are 900,306 cases worldwide.

