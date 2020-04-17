COVID-19 UPDATE – April 17, 2020

As of April 17, Alberta Health has confirmed 239 new cases in Alberta. This is attributed to increased testing. Testing is now available to everyone in Alberta if they exhibit symptoms. Individuals need to go online and do a self assessment before calling Health Link 811.

There has been 28 new cases in the North Zone in the last 36 hours.

Manoir Du Lac in McLennan, AB is now being directly handled by Alberta Health Services to control the outbreak (see related story here). Several factors were in play prompting AHS to take over management such as: not enough staff and those that were there were working long shifts, inadequate screening of staff and visitors, inadequate care standards of residents, and PPE not being used properly.

There are 30 active cases in the MD of Smoky River. Municipalities in that region are keeping a close eye on things and urge everyone to be cautious.

The Big Lakes County has 8 active cases.

There are 135 cases in the North Zone, 2397 cases in Alberta, and 50 deaths in Alberta (7 in Edmonton zone, 35 in Calgary Zone, 7 in North Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 2397 cases, 13 are in ICU (Intensive Care).

Premier Kenney announced over a Billion dollars will be contributed, from the national government, to cleaning up orphan wells and well reclamation in the prairie provinces. This to prompt job creation in the gas and oil sector. The federal government also announced funding for Cultural, Heritage, and Sports Organizations (see Department of Finance Canada posting).

If you are feeling anxious, depressed, lonely, or feel that you may turn to alcohol or drugs to cope, please call the Mental Health Help Line: 1-877-303-2642.

Text4Hope is a text messaging service where daily messages are sent to your cell phone to help you identify and adjust negative thoughts. Other resources are available if you or a family member are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta Health updated their reporting areas for the Alberta and the North Zone. Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas. Smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Local geographic area information missing for: 0 case(s). Numbers will adjust as addresses are confirmed.

Within the 2397 cases in Alberta, 1124 are recovered.

There have been no deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours.

Canada has 31,884 confirmed cases. There have been 1,309 deaths recorded.

There have been 10,328 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 33,049 confirmed cases. There are 148,654 deaths recorded.

There are 2,218,332 cases worldwide. There are 148,654 deaths recorded worldwide. The top 5 highest ranked country of cases (From highest to lowest): USA, Spain, Italy, France, Germany. Canada ranks in the top 15.

