COVID-19 UPDATE – April 14, 2020

As of April 14, Alberta Health has confirmed 138 new cases in Alberta. This is attributed to increased testing. Testing is now available to everyone. Previously, testing was limited to frontline workers, emergency workers, seniors or immune compromised, especially those working in areas of outbreak. People still need to go online and do a self assessment before calling Health Link 811.

There has been 2 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours. 1 in the MD of Smoky River and 1 in the City of Fort McMurray. There are 128 new cases in the City of Calgary.

There are 107 cases in the North Zone, 1870 cases in Alberta, and 48 deaths in Alberta (7 in Edmonton zone, 34 in Calgary Zone, 6 in North Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 1870 cases, 19 are in ICU (Intensive Care).

1 death occurred in Calgary and 1 in Edmonton in the last 24 hours. Both were at continuing care facilities.

Alberta Health updated their reporting areas for the Alberta and the North Zone. Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas. Smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Local geographic area information missing for: 0 case(s). Numbers will adjust as addresses are confirmed.

Within the 1870 cases in Alberta, 914 are recovered. There are a few more than half of recovered cases in Alberta then there are active cases.

Canada has 27,063 confirmed cases. There have been 903 deaths recorded.

There have been 8172 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 579,005 confirmed cases. There are 22,252 deaths recorded.

There are 1,848,439 worldwide. There are 117,217 deaths recorded worldwide.

