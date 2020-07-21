COVID-19 SPECIAL UPDATE – July 21, 2020

As of July 21, Alberta Health has confirmed 141 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There are 18 new cases in the North Zone over the last 24 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

The North Zone recovery percentage drops to 80%.

There are 9,728 cases in Alberta, and 172 deaths in Alberta (115 in Calgary Zone, 26 in Edmonton zone, 17 in North Zone, 13 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 9,728 cases, 93 are in the hospital and 16 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 8,363 cases have recovered, which holds at 88% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,193 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:589, Edmonton:233, South:131, Central:145, North:89.

There has been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. 1 in the Edmonton Zone, and 1 in the Calgary Zone.

Schools will re-open in the fall

Premier Jason Kenny and the Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange announced that K-12 schools will reopen under scenario 1:In-class learning with enhanced health and safety measures, in the fall.

School divisions will each have their own plans on how to implement the health guidelines and parents should consult with their local schools for their specific plans.

Frequent hand-washing, social distancing, sanitizing before entry and leaving the school, cohorting, frequent cleaning of surfaces and busses, are expected to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to keep staff and students safe within all schools across Alberta.

Masks can be chosen to be worn by staff and students, but not mandatory.

Parents can choose to keep their children home and implement home school or blending programs to educate their children.

Parents are encouraged to read through the RETURN TO SCHOOL Kit to prepare for school in September.

Guidelines will be in place if an outbreak occurs and decisions will be made by the government.

