COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – November 25, 2020

As of November 25, Alberta Health confirmed 1,265 new cases since Nov. 24.

There are 103 new cases in the North Zone since Nov. 24.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

2,597 cases have recovered in the North Zone which drops down to 74% of the cases.

There are 50,801 reported cases in Alberta, and 500 deaths in Alberta (215 in Edmonton zone, 188 in Calgary Zone, 44 in North Zone, 39 in the South Zone, 14 in the Central Zone). Of the 50,801 cases, 355 are in the hospital and 71 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 36,582 cases have recovered, which holds at 73% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 13,719 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:6,268, Calgary:5,028, Central:876, North:805, South:656, Unknown:86.

There have been 8 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 8 deaths: 2 in the Calgary Zone , 7 in the Edmonton Zone and one was removed from the South Zone for a total of 39.

November 25, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.