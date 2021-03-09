COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – March 8, 2021

As of March 8, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 923 new cases since March 5.

There are 189 new cases in the North Zone since March 5.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since March 5.

11,315 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves holds at 92% of the cases.

Minister of Health announces more restrictions lifted for Step 2

The Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro, said more restrictions are being lifted today in what he considers more of STEP 2 in easing of restrictions.

Youth can now participate in sports, rehearsals, and performance provided there is only 10 people, including coaches and instructors, everyone is masked during non-activity and maintaining at least 3m distancing, and no spectators are allowed in the same area.

Adults need to follow the same guidelines, however, they are allowed larger productions such as a theatre group or for movies and TV performances.

Retail stores can now expand their limit from 15% capacity of fire code to 25%.

Weddings can have up to 10 people and funerals up to 20, but receptions are still not allowed. Trade shows in banquets halls are also restricted.

Details of the health measures and restrictions can be found here.

Phase 2 of Vaccine Roll Out Begins

The following groups can receive the AstraZeneca vaccine early if they do not have a severe chronic illness:

Albertans aged 50 to 64

First Nations, Métis and Inuit (FNMI) individuals aged 35 to 49

Appointments will open in stages by birth year, one year at a time:

March 10: Born in 1957 or FNMI Born in 1972

Following birth years and dates will be announced while supply lasts

This vaccine can only be booked through Alberta Health Services (online or 811).

Phase 2 – Group A is expected to begin vaccinations the week of March 15.

Staff and residents of licensed supportive living (seniors) not included in Phase 1

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people aged 50 and older, no matter where they live

Albertans aged 65 to 74, no matter where they live: booking dates will open by year of birth, one year at a time, to reduce wait times exact dates will be announced the week of March 15



Variant Cases in Alberta

Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) Total In Alberta 646

(6 on March 7

51 on March 6) 13

(3 on March 6) 659 Calgary Zone 233 11 244 Edmonton Zone 277 2 279 Central Zone 126 0 126 South Zone 5 0 5 North Zone 5 0 5 Unknown 0 0 0

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

March 8, 2021

There are 17 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 11 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 4 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

Yesterday refers to March 4

There are 136,119 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,920 deaths in Alberta (978 in Edmonton zone, 592 in Calgary Zone, 140 in North Zone, 115 in the Central Zone, 95 in the South Zone). Of the 136,119 cases, 254 are in the hospital including 36 in ICU (Intensive Care). 129,566 cases have recovered, which holds at 97% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 5.4%.

There are 4,633 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,608, Edmonton:1,191, North:960, Central:491, South:367, Unknown:16.

There have been 7 deaths recorded for Alberta since March 5. Of the 7 deaths: 1 in the Calgary Zone, 3 in the South Zone, and 3 in the Edmonton Zone.

Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

