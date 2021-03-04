COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – March 4, 2021

As of March 4, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 331 new cases since March 3.

There are 60 new cases in the North Zone since March 3.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since March 3.

10,984 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 92% of the cases.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) Total In Alberta 531

(33 on March 3) 10 541 Calgary Zone 210 8 218 Edmonton Zone 201 2 203 Central Zone 116 0 116 South Zone 0 0 0 North Zone 4 0 4 Unknown 0 0 0

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

March 4, 2021

There are 17 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 8 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 4 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 134,785 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,911 deaths in Alberta (974 in Edmonton zone, 590 in Calgary Zone, 140 in North Zone, 115 in the Central Zone, 92 in the South Zone). Of the 134,785 cases, 245 are in the hospital including 47 in ICU (Intensive Care). 128,261 cases have recovered, which moves up to 97% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 3.6%.

There are 4,613 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,645, Edmonton:1,082, North:1,009, Central:545, South:326, Unknown:6.

There have been 9 deaths recorded for Alberta since March 3. Of the 9 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 2 in the Edmonton Zone, 3 in the Central Zone, and 3 in the Calgary Zone.

March 4, 2021 live update by Minister of Health Tyler Shandro and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.