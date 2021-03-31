COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – March 30, 2021

As of March 30, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 576 new cases since March 29.
There are 87 new cases in the North Zone since March 29.
There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since March 29.
12,810 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
Acute care facilities
- Bonnyville Health Centre
- St. Theresa General Hospital, Fort Vermilion
- Westlock Healthcare Centre
Supportive living/home living sites
- Keekenow Senior’s Facility, Wabasca
Other facilities and settings
- Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake
- Children First Eagle Ridge Nest, Fort McMurray
- CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay
- McCullough Centre, Gunn
- Michels Canada, Valleyview
- Mighty Peace Chevrolet Buick GMC, Peace River
- Peace River Correctional Centre
- RCCC Simonette Lodge, Valleyview
- Rotary House, Grande Prairie
- St. Lawrence Centre, Grande Prairie
- Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Firebag Village, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Tourmaline Oil Nabors, Grande Prairie
- Walmart, Grande Prairie
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|1,558
|16
|5
|1,579
|Central Zone
|483
|0
|0
|483
|Edmonton Zone
|1,170
|4
|0
|1,174
|North Zone
|177
|0
|0
|177
|South Zone
|226
|0
|0
|226
|Unknown
|10
|0
|0
|10
|Alberta
|3,624
|20
|5
|3,649
- 7,975 active cases in Alberta
- 2,376 active cases (29.8% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.
- 3,649 variants of concern identified
- 2,376 active
- 1,250 recovered
- 23 died
- 15,581 specimens screened
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|1,090
|2
|487
|1,579
|Central Zone
|266
|1
|216
|483
|Edmonton Zone
|667
|20
|487
|1,174
|North Zone
|153
|0
|24
|177
|South Zone
|190
|0
|36
|226
|Unknown
|10
|0
|0
|10
|Alberta
|2,376
|23
|1,250
|3,649
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
March 30, 2021
There are 13 ALERTS for the North Zone.
There are 11 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 7 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 147,461 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,987 deaths in Alberta (1009 in Edmonton zone, 604 in Calgary Zone, 147 in North Zone, 122 in the Central Zone, 105 in the South Zone). Of the 147,461 cases, 301 are in the hospital including 58 in ICU (Intensive Care). 137,499 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 7.7%.
There are 7,975 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:3,772, Edmonton:1,762, North:906, South:815, Central:693, Unknown:27.
There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta since March 29. Of the 4 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, and 2 in the Edmonton Zone.
The next live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health will be Thursday, April 1, 2021.