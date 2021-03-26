COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – March 26, 2021

As of March 26, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 717 new cases since March 25.
There are 76 new cases in the North Zone since March 25.
There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since March 25.
12,622 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|1,084
|16
|5
|1,105
|Central Zone
|384
|0
|0
|384
|Edmonton Zone
|891
|4
|0
|895
|North Zone
|88
|0
|0
|88
|South Zone
|150
|0
|0
|150
|Unknown
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Alberta
|2,601
|20
|5
|2,626
NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.
- 7,077 active cases in Alberta
- 1,654 active cases (23.4% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.
- 2,626 variants of concern identified
- 1,654 active
- 951 recovered
- 21 died
- 12,869 specimens screened
Acute care facilities
- Bonnyville Health Centre
- St. Theresa General Hospital, Fort Vermilion
- Valleyview Health Centre
- Westlock Healthcare Centre
Supportive living/home living sites
- Heritage Lodge, Grande Prairie
- Keekenow Senior’s Facility, Wabasca
Other facilities and settings
- Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake
- CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay
- McCullough Centre, Gunn
- Mighty Peace Chevrolet Buick GMC, Peace River
- Peace River Correctional Centre
- Rotary House, Grande Prairie
- St. Lawrence Centre, Grande Prairie
- Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Firebag Village, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Tourmaline Oil Musreau, Grande Prairie
- Walmart, Grande Prairie
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
March 26, 2021
There are 10 ALERTS for the North Zone.
There are 13 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 7 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 145,028 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,979 deaths in Alberta (1005 in Edmonton zone, 602 in Calgary Zone, 145 in North Zone, 122 in the Central Zone, 105 in the South Zone). Of the 145,028 cases, 284 are in the hospital including 59 in ICU (Intensive Care). 135,972 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 5.4%.
There are 7,077 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:3,246, Edmonton:1,552, North:798, South:799, Central:654, Unknown:28.
There has been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta since March 25. Of the 3 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, and 1 in the Edmonton Zone.
For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.
March 25 2021 live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health. Her next live update will be Tuesday, March 30, 2021.