COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – March 18, 2021

As of March 18, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 505 new cases since March 17.

There are 49 new cases in the North Zone since March 17.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since March 17.

12,095 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 94% of the cases.

More than 250 pharmacies now offering vaccines

News release

Alberta’s government is rapidly expanding the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines through community pharmacies province wide.

There are now 259 pharmacies in 107 communities offering the vaccine – a 154 per cent increase in participating pharmacies since March 1.

The number of participating pharmacies will keep increasing as more vaccine doses arrive, with up to 500 locations booking appointments by early April. These pharmacies are rapidly increasing the province’s ability to immunize people as quickly and safely as possible.

However, Alberta remains reliant on the federal government and the timing of shipments coming into the province for all bookings. Recent delays in Moderna shipments may impact some pharmacy appointments scheduled for the week of March 22.

“We’re expanding the vaccine rollout as fast as the supply coming into Alberta allows. Our speed and efficiency is only held back by the number of doses that we receive from the federal government. Thousands of Albertans are getting immunized at pharmacies every day, and that number will rise sharply in the weeks ahead.”Jason Kenney, Premier

Community pharmacies will ultimately be the largest provider of the vaccine to Albertans. To date, more than 35,000 doses of vaccine have been administered at pharmacies provincewide.

Each participating pharmacy is adhering to strict protocols to protect patrons and staff. Pharmacists must have demonstrated experience with immunizations and the specialized skills needed to safely provide COVID-19 vaccines.

“Pharmacies are playing a critical role in offering every Albertan who wants a vaccine the chance to get one by the end of June. We know the demand is there, and look forward to bringing hundreds of more pharmacies online to administer vaccine in the coming weeks as more vaccines arrive in our province.”Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

Eligible Albertans can book appointments by calling the participating pharmacies or through their online booking systems.

Alberta Health Services will also continue to book appointments online and through 811. A list of all participating pharmacies offering the vaccine is available on the Alberta Blue Cross website.

*****************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) P.1 (Brazilian variant) Total In Alberta 1,169

(91 on March 17) 17 2 1,188 Calgary Zone 445 15 2 462 Edmonton Zone 467 2 0 469 Central Zone 205 0 0 205 South Zone 35 0 0 35 North Zone 17 0 0 17 Unknown 0 0 0 0

NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

5,084 active cases in Alberta 599 active cases ( 11.8% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 1,188 variants of concerned identified 599 active 575 recovered 14 died

variants of concerned identified 8,066 specimens screened

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

March 18, 2021

There are 15 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 12 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 7 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 140,127 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,957 deaths in Alberta (994 in Edmonton zone, 599 in Calgary Zone, 142 in North Zone, 120 in the Central Zone, 102 in the South Zone). Of the 140,127 cases, 264 are in the hospital including 43 in ICU (Intensive Care). 133,086 cases have recovered, which moves up to 96% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 4.8%.

There are 5,084 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,972, Edmonton:1,231, North:750, South:647, Central:475, Unknown:9.

There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta since March 17. Of the 1 death: 1 in the South Zone.

We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

March 18, 2021 live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health. Her next live update will be Monday, March 22, 2021.