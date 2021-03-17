COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – March 17, 2021

As of March 17, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 479 new cases since March 16.

There are 71 new cases in the North Zone since March 16.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since March 16.

12,022 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 94% of the cases.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) P.1 (Brazilian variant) Total In Alberta 1,078

(50 on March 16) 17 2 1,097 Calgary Zone 401 15 2 418 Edmonton Zone 440 2 0 442 Central Zone 195 0 0 195 South Zone 25 0 0 25 North Zone 17 0 0 17 Unknown 0 0 0 0

Outbreaks in Alberta

Acute care and continuing care facilities (including group homes) are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred. Outbreak control measures are put in place at continuing care facilities and group homes with a single confirmed case, as a precaution. AHS Acute Care Outbreaks in Alberta provides more information on outbreaks in hospitals.

Prisons, correctional facilities, shelters and child care settings are listed when there are 5 or more cases.

All other non-healthcare workplaces, events, public settings (restaurants, salons and gyms) and sports activities are listed when there are 10 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed since the last case was identified, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Outbreak locations by zone

Outbreak information is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays each week.

Case numbers for outbreaks at specific sites are not provided online because they change rapidly and often.

NORTH ZONE

Acute care facilities Bonnyville Health Centre Valleyview Health Centre Westlock Healthcare CentreLong term care facilities Extendicare Bonnyville



Supportive living/home living sites Heritage Lodge, Grande Prairie Keekenow Senior’s Facility, Wabasca



Other facilities and settings Care Human Services, Grande Prairie Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Imperial Oil, Cold Lake Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay Knowledge Tree Childcare Centre, Valleyview McCullough Centre, Gunn Mighty Peace Chevrolet Buick GMC, Peace River Northern Addictions Centre, Grande Prairie Peace River Correctional Centre Rotary House, Grande Prairie St. Lawrence Centre, Grande Prairie Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Suncor Firebag Village, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Tourmaline Oil Musreau, Grande Prairie Walmart, Grande Prairie



School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

March 17, 2021

There are 15 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 10 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 7 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 139,622 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,956 deaths in Alberta (994 in Edmonton zone, 599 in Calgary Zone, 142 in North Zone, 120 in the Central Zone, 101 in the South Zone). Of the 139,622 cases, 262 are in the hospital including 44 in ICU (Intensive Care). 132,748 cases have recovered, which drops down to 95% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 4.7%.

There are 4,918 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,887, Edmonton:1,163, North:774, South:635, Central:455, Unknown:4.

There have been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta since March 16. Of the 4 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 1 in the South Zone, and 2 in the Calgary Zone.

March 17, 2021 live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.