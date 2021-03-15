COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – March 15, 2021

As of March 15, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,226 new cases since March 12.

There are 189 new cases in the North Zone since March 12.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since March 12.

11,878 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 94% of the cases.

Variant Cases in Alberta

The first variant strain known as P.1 (first discovered in Brazil) has been identified in Alberta on March 14, 2021.

Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) P.1 (Brazilian variant) Total In Alberta 967

(65 on Mar. 14) 16 2 985 Calgary Zone 353 14 2 369 Edmonton Zone 400 2 0 402 Central Zone 180 0 0 180 South Zone 22 0 0 22 North Zone 12 0 0 12 Unknown 0 0 0 0

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

March 15, 2021

There are 15 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 10 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 7 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 138,788 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,949 deaths in Alberta (993 in Edmonton zone, 596 in Calgary Zone, 141 in North Zone, 120 in the Central Zone, 99 in the South Zone). Of the 138,788 cases, 255 are in the hospital including 42 in ICU (Intensive Care). 132,028 cases have recovered, which drops to 96% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 5.5%.

There are 4,811 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,779, Edmonton:1,160, North:818, South:588, Central:460, Unknown:6.

There have been 14 deaths recorded for Alberta since March 12. Of the 14 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, 3 in the Central Zone, and 9 in the Edmonton Zone.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

March 15, 2021 live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.