COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – March 12, 2021

As of March 12, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 425 new cases since March 11.

There are 82 new cases in the North Zone since March 11.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since March 11.

11,685 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 93% of the cases.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) Total In Alberta 769

(9 on March 11) 15 784 Calgary Zone 278 13 291 Edmonton Zone 322 2 324 Central Zone 146 0 146 South Zone 17 0 17 North Zone 6 0 6 Unknown 0 0 0

Outbreaks in Alberta

Acute care and continuing care facilities (including group homes) are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred. Outbreak control measures are put in place at continuing care facilities and group homes with a single confirmed case, as a precaution. AHS Acute Care Outbreaks in Alberta provides more information on outbreaks in hospitals.

Prisons, correctional facilities, shelters, child care settings, work camps, food processing and manufacturing facilities and public settings (restaurants, salons, gyms) are listed when there are 5 or more cases.

Events, sports activities and other workplaces (like office buildings) are listed when there are 10 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed since the last case was identified, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Outbreak locations by zone

Outbreak information is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays each week.

Case numbers for outbreaks at specific sites are not provided online because they change rapidly and often.

North Zone

Acute care facilities Bonnyville Health Centre Boyle Healthcare Centre Valleyview Health Centre Westlock Healthcare CentreLong term care facilities Extendicare Bonnyville Grande Prairie Care Centre

Supportive living/home living sites Heritage Lodge, Grande Prairie Keekenow Senior’s Facility, Wabasca Private group home, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings Care Human Services, Grande Prairie Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo CNRL Kirby, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Imperial Oil, Cold Lake Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay Knowledge Tree Childcare Centre, Valleyview McCullough Centre, Gunn Mighty Peace Chevrolet Buick GMC, Peace River Northern Addictions Centre, Grande Prairie Peace River Correctional Centre Rotary House, Grande Prairie St. Lawrence Centre, Grande Prairie Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Suncor Firebag Village, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Tourmaline Oil Musreau, Grande Prairie Walmart, Grande Prairie West Fraser Slave Lake Veneer, Slave Lake

________________________________________________________________________

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

March 12, 2021

There are 16 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 7 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 8 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 137,562 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,935 deaths in Alberta (984 in Edmonton zone, 595 in Calgary Zone, 141 in North Zone, 117 in the Central Zone, 98 in the South Zone). Of the 137,562 cases, 257 are in the hospital including 38 in ICU (Intensive Care). 131,081 cases have recovered, which holds at 97% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 4.5%.

There are 4,546 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,661, Edmonton:1,155, North:822, South:467, Central:433, Unknown:8.

There have been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta since March 11. Of the 2 deaths: 1 in the Calgary Zone and 1 in the Edmonton Zone.

Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

NO March 12, 2021 live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.