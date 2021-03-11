COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – March 10, 2021

As of March 10, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 399 new cases since March 9.

There are 87 new cases in the North Zone since March 9.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since March 9.

11,533 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 93% of the cases.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) Total In Alberta 721

(47 on March 9) 13 734 Calgary Zone 260 11 271 Edmonton Zone 315 2 317 Central Zone 130 0 130 South Zone 11 0 11 North Zone 5 0 5 Unknown 0 0 0

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

March 10, 2021

There are 18 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 11 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 4 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 136,773 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,928 deaths in Alberta (980 in Edmonton zone, 594 in Calgary Zone, 140 in North Zone, 117 in the Central Zone, 97 in the South Zone). Of the 136,773 cases, 254 are in the hospital including 37 in ICU (Intensive Care). 130,382 cases have recovered, which holds at 97% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 3.7%.

There are 4,463 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,623, Edmonton:1,156, North:836, Central:440, South:396, Unknown:12.

There have been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta since March 9. Of the 2 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, and 1 in the Calgary Zone.

There have been 6 deaths recorded for Alberta since March 8. Of the 6 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, 2 in the South Zone, and 2 in the Edmonton Zone.

March 10, 2021 live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.