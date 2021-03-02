COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – March 1, 2021

As of March 1, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 291 new cases since Feb. 28.

There are 239 new cases in the North Zone since Feb. 26.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since Feb 26.

10,732 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 91% of the cases.

Premier Kenney announces some restrictions lifted

Premier Jason Kenney along with Minister of Health, Tyler Shandor, And Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, joined in announcing that some restrictions will be lifted beginning March 1.

These would be for libraries, at a 15% fire code capacity, and low impact indoor fitness for adults, such as Pilates and Tai Chi.

Current restrictions will remain in place for retail, children’s sports and banquet halls.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) Total In Alberta 449

(27 on Feb. 28) 8 457 Calgary Zone 186 6 192 Edmonton Zone 157 2 159 Central Zone 101 0 101 South Zone 0 0 0 North Zone 4 0 4 Unknown 1 0 1

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

March 1, 2021

There are 13 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 7 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 2 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 133,795 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,888 deaths in Alberta (970 in Edmonton zone, 581 in Calgary Zone, 136 in North Zone, 111 in the Central Zone, 90 in the South Zone). Of the 133,795 cases, 257 are in the hospital including 48 in ICU (Intensive Care). 127,233 cases have recovered, which drops to 96% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 4.9%.

There are 4,674 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,562, North:1084, Edmonton:1014, Central:672, South:328, Unknown:14.

There have been 11 deaths recorded for Alberta since Feb 26. Of the 11 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 1 in the South Zone, 2 in the Edmonton Zone, 3 in the Central Zone and 4 in the Calgary Zone.

