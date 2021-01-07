COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – January 6, 2021

As of January 6, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,123 new cases since Jan. 5, 2021.

There are 117 new cases in the North Zone since Jan 5.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone, in Big Lakes County, in the last 24 hours.

6,311 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves down to 82% of the cases.

There are 107,501 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,193 deaths in Alberta (633 in Edmonton zone, 375 in Calgary Zone, 73 in North Zone, 63 in the South Zone, 49 in the Central Zone). Of the 107,501 cases, 911 are in the hospital including 141 in ICU (Intensive Care). 92,858 cases have recovered, which moves up to 87% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 6.9%.

There are 13,450 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:5,673, Calgary:4,706, Central:1,418, North:1,317, South:235, Unknown:83.

There have been 25 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 26 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, 7 in the Calgary Zone, and 16 in the Edmonton Zone.

