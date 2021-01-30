COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – January 29, 2021

As of January 29, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 543 new cases since Jan. 28.

There are 58 new cases in the North Zone since Jan 28.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

8,983 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 90% of the cases.

Premier Kenney announces a lifting of restrictions

Premier Jason Kenney announced today that there will be a step by step process of lifting restrictions. Each stage is dependant on hospitalizations and will not be done automatically if those numbers go down.

There will be minimum of three weeks between each step, but Kenney said that there will be decisions made between each step to whether or not the next stage begins.

We are currently in the early stages of these steps with the return of in-school classes and allowing a group pf 10 people outdoors together. On February 8, the Alberta Government will implement Step 1.

School related sports and performances will returns, indoor fitness for adults, and dine-in options at restaurants and pubs will be allowed.

Step 2, 3 & 4 will follow with more easement of the restrictions but only if the hospitalizations numbers continue to drop. Any increase will have the restrictions back in place until hospitalizations numbers are under control.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

January 29, 2021

There are fifteen (15) ALERTS for the North Zone.

There is one (1) OUTBREAK for the North Zone.

There are 123,364 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,620 deaths in Alberta (848 in Edmonton zone, 505 in Calgary Zone, 109 in North Zone, 87 in the Central Zone, 71 in the South Zone). Of the 123,364 cases, 594 are in the hospital including 110 in ICU (Intensive Care). 113,939 cases have recovered, which moves up to 94% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 4.5%.

There are 7,805 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:3,138, Edmonton:2,662, North:957, Central:692, South:340, Unknown:16.

There have been 14 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 14 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, 3 in the Central Zone, and 9 in the Edmonton Zone.

January 29, 2021 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health. Premier Jason Kenny outlined the easing of restrictions and the Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro, shared concerns about vaccine availability.