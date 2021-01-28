COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – January 27, 2021

As of January 27, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 459 new cases since Jan. 25.

There are 60 new cases in the North Zone since Jan 26.

There has been 3 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

8,797 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 90% of the cases.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

January 27, 2021

There are twelve (12) ALERTS for the North Zone.

There is one (1) OUTBREAK for the North Zone.

There are 122,360 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,599 deaths in Alberta (836 in Edmonton zone, 501 in Calgary Zone, 107 in North Zone, 84 in the Central Zone, 71 in the South Zone). Of the 122,360 cases, 604 are in the hospital including 110 in ICU (Intensive Care). 112,558 cases have recovered, which holds at 93% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 3.6%.

There are 8,203 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:3,252, Edmonton:2,862, North:1,009, Central:712, South:355, Unknown:13.

There have been 12 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 12 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 2 in the South Zone, 2 in the Calgary Zone, 3 in the North Zone, and 4 in the Edmonton Zone.

January 27, 2021 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.