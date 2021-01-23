COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – January 22, 2021

As of January 22, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 643 new cases since Jan. 21.

There are 105 new cases in the North Zone since Jan 21.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

8,143 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 86% of the cases.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

January 22, 2021

There are seven (7) ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 119,757 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,512 deaths in Alberta (788 in Edmonton zone, 484 in Calgary Zone, 92 in North Zone, 80 in the Central Zone, 68 in the South Zone). Of the 119,757 cases, 691 are in the hospital including 115 in ICU (Intensive Care). 108,258 cases have recovered, which moves up to 91% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 9,987 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:3,839, Edmonton:3,511, North:1,366, Central:849, South:411, Unknown:11.

There have been 12 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 12 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 3 in the Central Zone, 3 in the Calgary Zone, and 5 in the Edmonton Zone.

Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

January 25, 2021 will be the next live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.