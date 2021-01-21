COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – January 21, 2021

As of January 21, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 678 new cases since Jan. 20.

There are 115 new cases in the North Zone since Jan 20.

There has been 0 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

8,022 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 85% of the cases.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

January 21, 2021

There are five(5) ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 119,114 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,500 deaths in Alberta (783 in Edmonton zone, 481 in Calgary Zone, 91 in North Zone, 77 in the Central Zone, 68 in the South Zone). Of the 119,114 cases, 726 are in the hospital including 119 in ICU (Intensive Care). 107,358 cases have recovered, which holds at 91% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 10,256 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:3,962, Edmonton:3,561, North:1,383, Central:931, South:405, Unknown:14.

There have been 16 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 16 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 4 in the Calgary Zone, and 11 in the Edmonton Zone.

We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

January 21, 2021 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.