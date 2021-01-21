COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – January 20, 2021

As of January 20, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 669 new cases since Jan. 19.

There are 78 new cases in the North Zone since Jan 19.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since Jan 19.

7,879 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 85% of the cases.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

Open

No school status to report.

The school continues near normal operations with public health measures in place.

Alert (1 to 4 cases)

Parents are notified by their child’s school when a single confirmed case and when multiple confirmed cases are identified within the school.

Schools with 2 or more cases are reported on the map.

When 2 or more confirmed cases are identified within the school, public health officials initiate an investigation to monitor risk level and work with the school.

After the first 2 cases within 14 days are identified, additional cases in the school will be included in the investigation as long as there is less than 28 days between subsequent cases.

The alert investigation is considered over when there have been no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.

Outbreak (5 to 9 cases) and (10+ cases)

An outbreak is reported when 5 or more cases are confirmed in an investigation, where the disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.

Outbreaks are reported on the map as 5 to 9 cases or 10+ cases.

Risk monitoring continues. Additional public health measures may be required. The school may move to scenario 2 (partial in-person classes) or scenario 3 (at-home learning).

The outbreak investigation is considered over when there have been no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.

January 20, 2021

There are four(4) ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 118,436 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,484 deaths in Alberta (772 in Edmonton zone, 477 in Calgary Zone, 91 in North Zone, 76 in the Central Zone, 68 in the South Zone). Of the 118,436 cases, 744 are in the hospital including 124 in ICU (Intensive Care). 106,387 cases have recovered, which holds at 91% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 10,565 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:4,096, Edmonton:3,679, North:1,411, Central:949, South:411, Unknown:16.

There have been 21 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 21 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, 2 in the South Zone, 7 in the Calgary Zone, and 10 in the Edmonton Zone.

January 20, 2021 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.