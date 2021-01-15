COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – January 14, 2021

As of January 14, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 967 new cases since Jan. 13.

There are 174 new cases in the North Zone since Jan 13.

There has been 3 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

7,075 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 81% of the cases.

There are 12 schools in Alberta with active cases reported (.04%). There are a total of 15 active cases. For clarification, AHS will implement a new system of reporting on Monday, January 18, 2021.

Restrictions are loosened

Today, Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro, announced a loosening of restrictions on outdoor activities and personal & wellness services.

There can now be up to 10 people gathering outdoors only following all other health guidelines. Funeral can have up to 20 people, but are still not allowed to have a reception of any kind.

Services such as hair salons, estheticians, and tattoo parlours can have customers but are allowed one-on-one, by appointment only business dealings.

Changes will take effect Monday, January 18, 2021. See the full range of new guidelines at alberta.ca

Relaunch Grant applies to New Businesses

If you opened a new business during the pandemic you may be eligible for a grant of up to $15,000. Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation, Doug Schweitzer, announced that the Relaunch Grant has been made available to businesses that opened up in 2020. The Grant was implemented during the early days of the pandemic for businesses to get back on their feet after being locked down for nearly 4 months. Details can be found at alberta.ca

There are 114,585 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,389 deaths in Alberta (735 in Edmonton zone, 440 in Calgary Zone, 83 in North Zone, 66 in the South Zone, 65 in the Central Zone). Of the 114,585 cases, 806 are in the hospital including 136 in ICU (Intensive Care). 100,762 cases have recovered, which moves up to 89% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 5.8%.

There are 12,434 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:4,691, Edmonton:4,570, North:1,635, Central:1,152, South:362, Unknown:24.

There have been 21 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 21 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, 3 in the North Zone, 4 in the Calgary Zone, and 12 in the Edmonton Zone.

