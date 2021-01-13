COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – January 12, 2021

As of January 12, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 652 new cases since Jan. 11.

There are 107 new cases in the North Zone since Jan 11.

There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

6,779 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 81% of the cases.

There has been one school with one active case reported.

There are 112,743 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,345 deaths in Alberta (714 in Edmonton zone, 425 in Calgary Zone, 79 in North Zone, 65 in the South Zone, 62 in the Central Zone). Of the 112,743 cases, 819 are in the hospital including 132 in ICU (Intensive Care). 98,178 cases have recovered, which moves up to 88% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 6.8%.

There are 13,220 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:5,042, Calgary:4,778, North:1,636, Central:1,394, South:308, Unknown:62.

There have been 38 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 38 deaths: 2 in the North Zone, 6 in the Central Zone, 7 in the Calgary Zone, and 23 in the Edmonton Zone.

We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

January 12, 2021 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.