COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – February 4, 2021

As of February 4, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 582 new cases since Feb. 3. A reporting error which meant 6,000 tests were not included in the February 3 results were included in today’s numbers.

There are 82 new cases in the North Zone since Feb. 3.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

9,436 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 92% of the cases.

Dr. Hinshaw reported 68 variant cases in Alberta.

Dr. Hinshaw warns of COVID Scam

Seniors over the age of 75 have been receiving phone calls to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, for a fee. Dr. Hinshaw advises people that if they receive such a phone call to hang up and call their local law enforcement. Alberta Health would never ask for a fee to be paid for an Albertan to receive a vaccine.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

February 4, 2021

There are eighteen (18) ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are three (3) OUTBREAKS(5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There is one (1) OUTBREAK(10+) for the North Zone

There are 125,672 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,684 deaths in Alberta (875 in Edmonton zone, 526 in Calgary Zone, 115 in North Zone, 94 in the Central Zone, 74 in the South Zone). Of the 125,672 cases, 517 are in the hospital including 93 in ICU (Intensive Care). 117,400 cases have recovered, which holds at 95% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 3.6%.

There are 6,588 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:2,710, Edmonton:2,117, North:811, Central:645, South:288, Unknown:17.

There have been 13 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 13 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 2 in the Central Zone, 5 in the Calgary Zone, and 5 in the Edmonton Zone.

February 4, 2021 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.