COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – February 3, 2021

As of February 3, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 259 new cases since Feb. 2.

There are 15 new cases in the North Zone since Feb. 2.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

9,370 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 92% of the cases.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

February 3, 2021

There are eighteen (18) ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are four (4) OUTBREAKS(5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 125,090 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,671 deaths in Alberta (870 in Edmonton zone, 521 in Calgary Zone, 115 in North Zone, 92 in the Central Zone, 73 in the South Zone). Of the 125,090 cases, 539 are in the hospital including 94 in ICU (Intensive Care). 116,820 cases have recovered, which moves up to 95% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 3.5%.

There are 6,060 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:2,717, Edmonton:2,147, North:795, Central:631, South:290, Unknown:19.

There have been 11 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 11 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 2 in the Calgary Zone, 3 in the Central Zone, and 5 in the Edmonton Zone.

February 3, 2021 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.