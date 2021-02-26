COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – February 26, 2021

As of February 26, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 356 new cases since Feb. 25.

There are 54 new cases in the North Zone since Feb. 25.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since Feb 25.

10,562 cases have recovered in the North Zone which drops to 91% of the cases.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) Total In Alberta 363

(16 on Feb. 25) 8 371 Calgary Zone 158 6 164 Edmonton Zone 127 2 129 Central Zone 75 0 75 South Zone 0 0 0 North Zone 3 0 3

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

February 26, 2021

There are 13 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 8 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 2 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 132,788 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,877 deaths in Alberta (968 in Edmonton zone, 577 in Calgary Zone, 135 in North Zone, 108 in the Central Zone, 89 in the South Zone). Of the 132,788 cases, 269 are in the hospital including 55 in ICU (Intensive Care). 126,406 cases have recovered, which holds at 97% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 3.9%.

There are 4,505 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,523, North:1016, Edmonton:908, Central:722, South:327, Unknown:9.

There have been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta since Feb 25. Of the 3 deaths: 2 in the Central Zone and 1 in the Edmonton Zone.

The next live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health will be March 1.