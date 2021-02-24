COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – February 24, 2021

As of February 24, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 430 new cases since Feb. 23.

There are 105 new cases in the North Zone since Feb. 23.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since Feb 23.

10,443 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 92% of the cases.

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro announces that pharmacies will be participating in the vaccination rollout today for seniors 75+. See video below.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) Total In Alberta 316

(22 on Feb. 23) 7 323 Calgary Zone 135 5 140 Edmonton Zone 113 2 115 Central Zone 67 0 67 South Zone 0 0 0 North Zone 1 0 1

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

February 23, 2021

There are 13 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 7 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 2 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 132,033 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,866 deaths in Alberta (963 in Edmonton zone, 575 in Calgary Zone, 135 in North Zone, 105 in the Central Zone, 88 in the South Zone). Of the 132,033 cases, 307 are in the hospital including 56 in ICU (Intensive Care). 125,622 cases have recovered, which moves up to 97% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 4.6%.

There are 4,545 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,564, North:942, Edmonton:925, Central:759, South:353, Unknown:2.

There have been 13 deaths recorded for Alberta since Feb 23. Of the 13 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, 4 in the Calgary Zone, and 7 in the Edmonton Zone.

The next live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health will be March 1.

The following video is the announcement is by Minister of Health Tyler Shandro and officials providing an update on distributing COVID-19 vaccines through community pharmacies. The distribution through pharmacies, beginning today, will only be in pharmacies in Edmonton, Calgary, and Red Deer. Alberta Blue Cross has a list of those pharmacies.